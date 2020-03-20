Being a founder of a business is thrilling as well as a major responsibility. Different types of software have emerged to assist both old and emerging entrepreneurs. Every software is meant for a particular purpose and the implementation varies from one company to another.





One software must adhere to certain requirements like user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, time-saving, and security. Considering all these requirements, we have identified the software that can easily support your business in the long run.





Trusted and High Ranked Software for Entrepreneurs:

Are you just a startup or trying to revive your business, then the following tools will serve your purposes:









1. WhiteSource

Software engineering teams in startups rely on open source for product development. Since they use an open-source, security becomes a concerning factor. Thus, a handy tool named WhiteSource has been developed to take care of the compliance issues. It takes into account only those open-source components that will suit your online search. Moreover, you will receive alerts if any software bug is found. WhiteSource is such a versatile tool that no modification to the programming language is required.





2. Eqvista

If you are the founder of a business, then shares tracking is an important activity. It becomes mostly essential when you plan to expand your business to other territories or countries. Eqvista is considered as a management application as it allows companies to track, manage, and decide upon equity and ownership of the company. Moreover, this software will allow you to issue shares electronically among a large group of people. At the same time, your company will remain compliant with equity laws and other policies.





3. ContractZen

Remember that investors will evaluate your company before purchasing its shares. Thus, you need to be prepared for the due diligence process beforehand. These documents will include financial statements, tax reports, development plans, intellectual property, and market strategy.





It is wrong to think that preserving the hardcopy of documents is easy. Therefore, it is better to create a cloud-based virtual data room by utilizing some software like ContractZen. It’s because the preservation of documents will be easily done with a few clicks. Along with this, you will get an interactive interface that will be easy to use. Hence you will be free from opening folders and accessing the documents manually. Apart from documentation handling, you will get additional features like calendar, email, and e-signature services by using this application.





4. ClickMeeting

ClickMeeting serves as a webinar platform to build partnerships by sitting at your area of work itself. You can start using this app by creating a sales presentation/online demo or both. Therefore if you want, then this application will collect all leads from the email list of your prospects. Then, use this application for sending invitations to these leads directly.





If a prospect accepts your invitation, then fix a face to face meeting and display the demonstration of your product. ClickMeeting comes with some additional features which are as follows:

Whiteboard technology for sharing information.

Screen sharing for displaying important things from your computer.

Most of your work will be completed by sitting at your workplace only.

5. Calendly

It is really tiring to fix a client meeting by sending tons of emails. But, if you have Calendy, then it will take care of sending emails and fixing client meetings. After scheduling a meeting, the app will share the link with your clients so that they can fix a time as per their convenience. Then, you can finalize the timing and hold the meeting. Finally, you are going to save a lot of time running your business.





6. SentiOne

SentiOne is one of the popular tools for startups and acts as a social listening platform. This app will let you know what the entire world is saying about your company. This app has the ability to access other websites and social media platforms.





Moreover, this software will scan forums, blogs, and news websites for racking the reach of your brand. If you know the actual requirement of your customer, then it would be easier to reach the hearts of your prospects.





7. WalkMe

You can lose a lot of business due to the complexity of your website. A potential customer will never turn into an actual customer if he does not understand whatever is written on your site. Therefore, you need to check whether visitors find your website intuitive and easy to use or not.





Furthermore, the apps will add intuitive visual elements to create an interest for the first-time visitors of your website. As a result, the bounce rate will decrease and the conversion rate will increase. Finally, the higher conversion rate will facilitate the growth of your business in the near future.





8. Freshteam

If you have opened a startup, then employees need to be hired for different positions. Even employees are required in the incidence of growth and diversification of your company. Freshteam is one such software that will automate the hiring process and condense the list of qualified candidates into a single dashboard. Thus, it would be easier to filter top candidates and fill the vacant positions quickly.





9. Trello

Several things might distract you from achieving your company goals. This happens when you fail to organize the works that you are supposed to perform. Therefore, you can organize your works for a definite period by using Trello. Besides this, you can create tasks and share them with your employees. Moreover, Trello will keep a note for code components, marketing plans, or anything essential for building a brand image in the market.





As a result, project management will become smoother with the help of this software. You can store a record of interactions with your leads as well. You can effortlessly assign the right task to the right person and obtain updates regarding it from tie to time. Apart from this, create a CRM system by using Trello and manage all that information that is useful for your business. This record will come to your help if further analysis is required afterward.





10. Falcon

Falcon is a great social media marketing application if you are willing to create brand recognition. It will enable fast growth of your business team and the brand name simultaneously. In addition, you can create, schedule, edit, and publish posts on any social media platform. Unlike other applications, you can easily access all social media platforms with a single sign in. As the application gives notifications, you can track analytics and gain a better understanding of your audience.





Wrapping up…

You will get millions of startup software to move ahead with your company. However, some of them will be able to meet your requirements. Therefore, select the compatible software development services and accomplish your company goals without much difficulties.