A huge number of competitive examinations are held each year in India. What's more, they are difficult to clear. Be that as it may, on the other hand, that is the whole thought behind competitive examinations, correct? Just the most meriting person can make it. Here, we limited your inquiry to give you the best 10 hardest competitive examinations in India.

Recall that the excursion of individuals who cleared these tests was rarely simple. Like in the motion pictures, a considerable lot of the top rankers who cleared these tests had barely the good resources to clear the examination. However, they cleared these tests since they always remembered their objective and endeavoured to accomplish it. In this way, the point, as you most likely are aware, is nothing is impossible.

Let us presently take a gander at the 10 hardest examinations in India.

UPSC Civil Services Exam

UPSC Civil Services Exam is led by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to enlist for different Central Government posts, for example, IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). It is accepted to be the most rewarding occupation in India.

This test has three levels, in particular:

a. Pre (Civil Services Aptitude Test, otherwise called CSAT)

b. Mains

c. Interview

Consistently around 9 lakh applicants show up for this test however just not many ones clear all the levels. The breeze through rate for this test is around 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

The explanation behind Being Toughest: Because of the immense syllabus of the test and an exceptionally tough selection methodology, it is amazingly hard to get chosen.

IIT (JEE Advanced)

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) is one of the hardest selection procedures in India led to screen understudies for admission to Engineering Courses in the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and some different organizations. The test is directed in two phases – up-and-comers need to clear JEE Main first so as to be qualified to show up for JEE Advanced. Around 12 to 14 lakh understudies show up for JEE Main and just around 2.2 lakh understudies are chosen to show up for JEE Advanced. Eventually, around 11,000 understudies make it to the top IITs and engineering colleges in India.

The explanation behind Being Toughest: Because of the elevated level of rivalry and incredibly troublesome paper, not very many can clear the test.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is directed to encourage induction into postgraduate courses like ME/MTech offered by the IITs, IIITs, NITs and other top schools in the nation. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score is likewise acknowledged by chosen PSU organizations of the Indian Government. This test is led by The Indian Institute of Science and one of the seven old Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

The reason behind Being Toughest: Almost the entire schedule of the UG designing course of 4 years length is included in GATE making it very hard for the contender to cover productively.

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Common Admission Test (CAT) is led to encourage admission to the chief administration universities or B-Schools in India – the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some different establishments. Understudies showing up for Common Admission Test (CAT) are tried on Interpretation, Logical Reasoning and Verbal capacity aptitudes.

Explanation behind Being Toughest: Only 1500 applicants out of 2 lakh individuals get into the IIMs consistently. That makes it one of the hardest selection tests led in India.

AIIMS UG

Clearing AIIMS is each clinical hopeful's fantasy. AIIMS is directed by the esteemed All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi to choose contender for admission to the seven grounds of AIIMS. Since AIIMS is the highest clinical school in India, each clinical applicant fantasies about seeking after their MBBS from AIIMS.

The reason behind Being Toughest: Limited number of seats and incredibly troublesome exam paper makes it probably the hardest assessment to clear in India.

NEET UG

NEET is a premedical test directed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to screen contender for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in all clinical/dental schools of India, aside from AIIMS and JIPMER. The exam level of NEET is marginally lower than AIIMS but then the selection rate is exceptionally low.

The reason behind Being Toughest: Around 10 lakh competitors show up for the test and go after around 1 lakh seats.

National Institute of Design (NID) Entrance Exam

This test is held to test the plan abilities of the applicants and select them for admission to the head National Institutes of Design (NIDs). During the first round of this selection test, up-and-comers are tried in different territories of structuring, for example, recognition, demeanour, aptitude, accomplishment, and inspiration. Shortlisted up-and-comers from the first round will move onto the second round which is an individual meeting to enter best the designing colleges in India.

The reason behind Being Toughest: Only very imaginative understudies get chosen.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), as the name recommends, this is a placement test directed for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate projects like LLB and LLM. The scores from this test are acknowledged in the main 16 law colleges of India. Not many courses that you can take admission to by taking CLAT are:

a. B.A. LLB (Hons)

b. B.Sc. LLB (Hons)

d. B.S.W. LLB (Hons)

e. B.Com LLB (Hons)

f. L.M.

The reason behind Being Toughest: It is a national level test and the degree of rivalry is high. Only applicants with profound information in law can clear this test.

Chartered Accountancy (CA)

Chartered Accountancy Exam is directed by ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). This test is held in three levels to be specific:

a. Normal Proficiency Test (CPT)

b. Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC)

c. CA Final Examination

The explanation behind Being Toughest: The achievement rate for this test changes between 8-16 percent due to the level of the questions asked in the test.

National Defence Academy (NDA)

This one is my personal favourite being an alumnus of RIMC. National Defence Academy, usually known as NDA, is viewed as probably the hardest test to clear. The test is a door to National Defence Services, for example, Army, Airforce, and Navy. The applicants are chosen dependent on these following tests:

1. Written Test

2. SSB Interview

Cracking the written examination is tough but clearing the SSB Interview is the toughest. SSB Interview is held for a duration of 5 days.

Day 1: Screening Test

Around 500-800 students are called in a single time. All the candidates go through a screening test. Approximately only 10% of the candidates pass the screening test. The students who do not clear the screening test return back home.

Day 2: The students who cleared the screening test on Day 1 are subjected to a Psychology Test. In the psychology test, candidates are judged on various parameters through a different type of situations and questions.

Day 3 and Day 4: The same candidates go through different types of outdoor tasks that need a good mental skill set to be solved. All the activities which take place on Day 3 and Day 4 require only mental sharpness and some Officer Like Qualities (there are 16 OLQs). People have a myth in their mind that you need a high level of physical fitness. But that is not true at all. You just need to be fit.

Day 5: It is the conference Day. Candidates who were selected on day 2 went through different types of testing on Day 2, 3 and 4 by different Officers. Now, on Day 5 all these Officers compile your result and decide whether to recommend you or not.

Reason for being the toughest: Out of the 500-800 candidates, who appeared for the SSB interview after clearing the written test, only one or two candidates get selected on the 5th Day of the SSB, i.e., the Conference day. But it does not end here. The Candidate selected Rather I should say recommended on the 5th Day undergoes the toughest Medical Testing for the next 7-10 Days. If he/she clears the medical tests, then he will have to get his name in the merit list (because the total number of seats is very less) to finally join the National Defence Academy.

RBI Grade B





RBI Grade B, that is, the post of a Manager in the Reserve Bank of India, i.e., the Central Bank of India which controls ever other Bank. This job as a Manager in the Reserve Bank of India is one of the prestigious jobs o our country.

Reason for being tough: A huge number of candidates fight for a very less number of seats. The total number of seats vary from 100-150.

UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)

National Eligibility Test (NET) is directed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research as a portal to go into posts of school, assistant professors in colleges across India and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). UGC NET is directed for 83 subjects.

The explanation for Being Toughest: The test is led dependent on nearly the whole prospectus of Masters. Also, the quantity of seats is extensively less.

Final Piece of Advice

Every one of these tests may have frightened you a tad yet with the correct inspiration and practice, you can clear them. Remaining concentrated on your point and arranging a timetable for preparation will assist you in clearing any of these tests.