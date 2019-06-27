EDITIONS

Top 10 Web Development Companies in Texas for Startups

The Top 10 Web Development Companies for startups in 2019-2020

Devin Stevens
27th Jun 2019
Web development is in more demand than ever before due to the expansion of the Internet. With an increasing number of businesses going online, it is paramount for CIOs to invest in website application development to attract the maximum number of viewers and turn them into customers.


One of the major states in North America, Texas is home to a myriad of online businesses. However, if you’re looking to invest in web development for a business based in the state, you may have a hard time finding the best web development companies. Considering that setting up website application development is such a crucial part of a startup’s journey, it is paramount to have the right partner to help set up the same.


Luckily though, I’ve happened to work with some web development companies who’ve completed a decent amount of projects for startup entrepreneurs based in Texas. Based on my experiences with them and thorough research of their portfolio- here is a list of the best web development companies in Texas:


1. ValueCoders




Established: 2004


Headquarters: India


Portfolio: https://www.valuecoders.com/case-studies/


Minimum Project Size: $1000+


Services offered: Mobile app development, web development, web application development, custom software development, IoT development, Blockchain development, Chatbot development, Machine learning solutions


ValueCoders is an web application development company offering software, mobile and web development services in India. The company has established itself at a global level due to its highly proficient web development project delivery and an impressive 97% client-retention rate. The best thing about ValueCoders, by far is their ability to deliver high-quality projects at even the lowest budget sizes. Its minimum project size is around the $1000 mark, which makes it the most cost-efficient web application development company for startups based in Texas.


2. Bixlabs




Established: 2014


Headquarters: Uruguay


Portfolio: https://www.bixlabs.com/portfolio/


Minimum Project Size: $10000+


Services offered: Product Validation, Mobile & web application development, Staff augmentation, UI/UX design


Bixlabs is a software, mobile and web development company headquartered in Uruguay, with one of its branches located in Houston, Texas. The company uses an agile software development approach and uses familiar communication software such as Jira & Trello to keep up with the needs of its clients. To date, Bixlabs has successfully completed 50+ web development projects with its 40 team members in a span of over 4 years.


3. Diceus




Established: 2001


Headquarters: Ukraine


Portfolio: https://diceus.com/benefitnet/


Minimum Project Size: $10,000+


Services offered: Software Product development, Dedicated development team, Project Management, mobile application development, web development Re-engineering & migration, training & consulting, software QA & testing, technical support & maintenance


Diceus is a web application development company and a leading technology partner for some large-scale enterprises and primarily deals in web development technologies. The company’s clientele is spread across all 6 major continents in 20+ countries, including, of course, some businesses in Texas. In terms of web development, Diceus specializes in building eCommerce solutions for all scale and size of businesses.


4. Finoit




Established: 2010


Headquarters: India


Portfolio: https://www.finoit.com/case-studies/


Minimum Project Size: $10,000+


Services offered: Mobile app development, web development, IoT development, Digital transformation consulting, Dedicated development teams


Finoit is a web application development company that seeks to build scalable and reliable solutions for startups, SMEs and large enterprises worldwide. The company offers a limited span of web development services, but this allows it to gain unmatched expertise over everything that it does offer. The company has successfully completed over 250 projects for clients spread across North America, Europe, and Australia.


5. Four Kitchens




Established: 2006


Headquarters: USA


Portfolio: https://www.fourkitchens.com/portfolio/


Minimum Project size: $25,000+


Services offered: Content & publishing, Web development, UX & design, site maintenance


Four Kitchens is a large-scale web development company that has completed projects for some of the most successful businesses based in Texas. In addition to web application development, the company also supports its clients in content development strategy and design, thereby covering nearly all aspects of setting up a website, albeit at higher costs.


6. iFlexion




Established: 1999


Headquarters: USA


Portfolio: https://www.iflexion.com/portfolio


Minimum Project size: $10,000+


Services offered: Enterprise software development, web application development, mobile app development, application integration, application security, QA & Testing, Dedicated development teams


iFlexion is a web development company that offers end-to-end web application development services for startups and SMEs across the globe. The company has over 20 years of business experience under its belt and has successfully delivered over 1500 projects across 30 countries.


7. InstaSoft




Established: 2015


Headquarters: USA


Portfolio: https://www.instasoftech.com/invoice/


Minimum Project size: $1000+


Services offered: Web development, mobile app development, digital marketing, mobile game development


InstaSoft is a small-size web development company that also offers digital marketing services. This ideal combo ensures that their clients have a beautiful web application built to their liking, as well as have it accessed by their target customers through innovative marketing strategies.


8. Consagous Technologies




Established: 2008


Headquarters: USA


Portfolio: https://www.consagous.com/products/


Minimum Project size: $10,000+


Services offered: Mobile app development, Microsoft application development, software development, web application development


Consagous Technologies is a leading mobile and web development company in the USA. in fact, the company has enjoyed a client retention rate of 99% over the past couple of years. Aside from the conventional services of mobile and web application development, the company also offers solutions for artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.


9. Promatics




Established: 2008


Headquarters: India


Portfolio: https://www.promaticsindia.com/portfolio/


Minimum project size: $5000+


Services offered: Web development, mobile app development, eCommerce development, CMS development, cloud solutions, IT Consulting, UX design


Promatics is a mobile and web development company with over 100 professionals meeting their clients’ every need with precision. This leading web application development company has worked for multiple startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and a few fortune 500 enterprises as a software vendor. Promatics has successfully fulfilled over 3000 projects and has a 60% repeat business rate.


10. Clarion Technologies




Established: 2000


Headquarters: India


Portfolio: https://www.clariontech.com/guides/tag/case-studies


Minimum Project size: $10,000+


Services offered: Website development (Front-end & back-end), Mobile app development, Cloud strategy, IoT development


Clarion Technologies is a mobile and web development company primarily aimed to serve SMEs through dedicated development teams. The company has successfully delivered over 1100 web application development projects to SMB clients in a span of 19 years. More than 80% of Clarion Technologies’ clients are based in the US, and it uses the latest communication tools and software to maintain contact with their clients located offshore.


The above-mentioned ten companies are some of the Top Web Development Companies in Texas. I’ve known some clients of each of these web application development companies and have structured this list according to their opinions about the delivered projects. I hope this list helps startup IT leaders find the right partner for web development and set the ball rolling for a successful online business in the future.


Devin Stevens

Tech Enthusiastic, Worked as a Full Stack Developer for 10+ years until I caught on to the Blockchain buzz. Currently working as a Blockchain developer while consulting people on emerging technologies.


other Social Links : Quora : Devin Alli

