What is the importance of Cross-platform frameworks in 2019?

Amelioration in technologies has always been the mark of all modern developments. Progression of Cross-platform development is another distinct branch for achieving this mark. With distinct Cross-platform development tools, time and cost of development have been alleviated appreciably. Mobile application development companies work on building more Cross-platform development frameworks to fulfil the demand to allay the time factor and cost factor from the development field.





Ruminating, what will be the importance of Cross-platform development tools in 2019? Probably, YES! So to make you understand how efficient Cross-platform development tools are and the advantages they hold, take a drive through this article and continue to read it till the end to figure out the importance of it as well as the value of Cross-platform development frameworks in 2019. After you are done with it hopefully you’ll have a better understanding of the same.





What are the Cross-platform development frameworks?





Cross-platform development frameworks are tools that can work on different platforms from a single code base. Meaning, you no longer have to put your head against the wall in typing the code again and again for different platforms.

So, why code twice when you have an option to do it just once? JavaScript or C# which many developers prefer to use can be chosen as the languages for development on a platform you are not well aware of. Now, isn’t that something really relieving?





Native app Development v/s Cross-Platform development





Why should you go for a cross-platform development framework? What are the advantages it holds over native development? Moreover, What is the difference between both?





Native-app development put forth specific-platform programming. Like for Android, you may use Java or Kotlin as the programming language whereas for iOS apps you’ll have to switch to Swift or Objective-C.

This thus is time-consuming, with an increase in the development time as well as the development cost. The hiring of developers for different platforms may prove to be really costly for companies.





On the other hand, cross-platform development doesn’t make use of platform-specific programming. Comparing the former example, like taking into consideration two platforms like Android and iOS. Any app to be run either on Android or iOS can be built using a single code. This puts native-app development behind in the race. Also unlike native-app development, there is no need to hire different professionals for different platforms which in turn saves a lot of finance of the company. With affordability, it also offers a wider audience reach which in turn might elevate the revenues. Moreover, Cross-platform frameworks also build native-like apps.





The anticipated paramountcy of Cross-development frameworks owes to the number of advantages they offer.

With low cost and time factor making it convenient for developers, it has got a lot more multiple upsides. Let’s check on them too.





1. Low Cost





No doubt Cross-platform frameworks give ample opportunity to a mobile application development company in providing assistance to their finance. Whether it be the development cost or the maintenance cost, Cross-development frameworks are always in the lead. As described earlier it is totally based on ‘write once, run anywhere’ concept, its code reusability holds its supremacy. The most cost-effective pickup to give you a flight over distinct platforms are the Cross-development platform frameworks.





2. Code Reusability





The relief of writing the code just once is of great benefit. Now you don't have to hire developers for different platform. For example, if you work on Android you can use the same code for an iOS app development too. This not only saves time but also save one’s neck from doing repeated efforts in writing codes. Thus an effortless development can be achieved through cross-platform frameworks.





3. Fast Development





The mobile application development company can produce brand-new applications with a minimal amount of time through these cross-platform frameworks. Efforts through them are reduced to just half when compared to native app development as well as the concept of reusability of codes further assist the companies to reach the project completion deadline earlier than what was possible.





4. Native look and Easy cloud integration





Just as apps produced through native app development, Cross-platform frameworks also strive to produce native-like apps with advanced tools and features. The sole base code eases to integrate with cloud platforms. Enterprise-grade plugins will also assist you to integrate them at a quicker speed.





Various Top Mobile App development companies have resorted to some excellent Cross-Platform frameworks. Let’s have a quick overview of some of them.





Xamarin, with Microsoft as its owner build Android and iOS app using C# as its programming language. The apps that are built on Xamarin runs straightly on the device and not on web-view.





PhoneGap, having Adobe as its former owner gives assistance in helping to build apps for Android and iOS platforms. PhoneGap gives vibes and looks of a native app. Platform-specific codes can be accessed by tools like PhoneGap.





React Native introduced by Facebook is open-source. It uses JavaScript skill native components. For performing tasks or responding to user-interactions React Native uses JavaScript at runtime. A preferred platform for web-developers because of the language that is JavaScript it uses which is well-known by the developers.





Each reputed mobile app development company in the USA gives due deliberation while picking up cross-development frameworks as their choice. With the increase in the demand of apps built through cross-platform frameworks, there is no doubt that in the coming time Cross-platform development will become famous all over the world with a much greater demand just as it is burgeoning in the recent time.





The minimal time required, the cost efficiency and quick-to-market solutions are the foremost reasons why many businesses turn over to cross-platform development frameworks. The two main constraints that are time and money, in this era of growing competition are the vital components to be paid attention to. Unquestionably cross-platform frameworks are apt to both and thus will gain a much higher place in not only 2019 but all the recent years coming ahead.



