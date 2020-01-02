Improving traffic on your WordPress website is as important as designing it. Then end game of any business is to rank on the first page of any search engine. SEO is the best way to get the traffic on your website through organic searches. SEO or search engine optimisation is methods and tools used to get first-page ranking on search engine. SEO helps you to make online presence and visibility. Any WordPress Design Company India makes sure any website designed by them is SEO friendly.





There are many ways by which you can improve your WordPress SEO in easy steps-





1. SEO friendly theme





By default, WordPress is SEO friendly that’s why it is a major choice of people for blogging. A theme is very important for any website as it determines the site’s appearance. Picking a user-friendly theme is the crucial part because theme affects the speed of the website.





2. Use SEO friendly plugins





In WordPress, there is a plugin for almost every function. Plugins are add-on software which when implemented on the website add new functions to it. Yoast SEO is the most popular plugin used by WordPress developers for SEO.





3. SEO friendly URL





Permalinks are the permanent URL in WordPress. It is used to point your site’s individual web page and other content. This is what you see when you open any webpage and see it on the search bar. People use this reference to link back to your site. A descriptive permalink that is easier to interpret by a search engine and people alike. It also helps in better rankings on search engine.





Examples of SEO friendly URLs are:





https://www.webstod.com/how-to-install-wordpress/

https://www.webstod.com/common-wordpress-errors-and-how-to-fix-them/





Check and update your WordPress site’s permalink structure.





4. Add sitemaps





A sitemap is the list of pages and other content on your website. It is organised in a hierarchy. Sitemaps help the user to navigate through the site and communicate information to search engine bots.

An XML Sitemap is a specially formatted file that makes it easy for search engines to find and rank of your content.





5. Keywords related content





Choose long-tailed and relevant keywords for your blog post or articles on the website for each page. Use these keywords various times (not too many times) like in the title, subheading and throughout the content. A lot of people for are searching for your keyword can find easily your website.





6. Optimise image





Like content, images are also important for any website. They are more engaging for readers than just text. If you are not careful with size of the images you upload, it takes too long to load. This ultimately will show your website down. Make sure that you use images that are fully optimized to load faster on the web server.





You can also use descriptive title and alt tags to optmise your images for search engines. It will help web crawler understand what your images is all about. With this, your website can turn up on image search performed by the web users.





7. Optimizing Blog Posts for search engine





Mainly amateurs wrongly think that introducing and initiating a WordPress SEO module is all what's required. SEO is a continuous procedure that you should stay aware of in the event that you need to see most extreme outcomes.





Yoast SEO enables you to include a title, depiction, and centre watchword to each blog entry and page. It likewise demonstrates what clients will see when they Google your site. Optimise your title and description to get maximum clicks. When composing your blog entry, essentially look down to the Yoast SEO segment. We exceptionally suggest that you read it on the grounds that on-page SEO is pivotal for your prosperity.





WordPress enables you to sort your blog entries into classifications and labels. This makes it simple for you to deal with your content by subjects, and for your clients to locate it when they're searching for. Classifications and labels likewise help Google comprehend your site structure.





Then again, labels are increasingly explicit keywords that depict the content of a post. For instance, a blog entry documented under nourishment class can have labels like plate of mixed greens, breakfast, flapjacks, and so on. Think about these as lists area in a course book.





7. Choose responsive theme





Nowadays responsive website are not just options but mandatory. Responsive means site quickly adjust according to the size of the screen of the device or in simple words, mobile friendly. If your website is not responsive then Google won't even consider it and the site will be ranked low on any search engines. You can resize your browser to check if theme is responsive or not.





Most of the WordPress themes are created responsive by default. But there are many themes which have fixed width layouts and are not mobile friendly. Ensure the theme you pick for your website is responsive.





Final Thoughts-





Once you know best practices to make your WordPress website search engine friendly, you will want to take your business more further than before. These tips will help you boost your SEO.





For any WordPress developer making a WordPress site search engine friendly is very crucial task. A WordPress Design Company India keeps SEO in mind before developing a website. Contact



