Building up Medimix’s legacy through Sadhev and other top stories of the week

Lasakan Cholayil, a graduate of Lynn University in Florida, returned to India in 2016 with a keen interest in photography. However, a visit to his ancestral hometown in Kerala changed everything.

Deeply intrigued by his family's 200-year-old ayurvedic wisdom and considering Medimix—their legacy family business—struggled to establish itself in mainstream marketplaces, Cholayil decided to create a unique offering.

Teaming up with his mother, Jayadevi Cholayil, he launched Sadhev—a luxury ayurvedic brand specialising in face and hair care products in 2019.

Catering to the modern consumer's demand for natural and effective products, and becoming a globally renowned luxury Ayurveda brand with a turnover of Rs 100 crore within the next seven years, Sadhev aims to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the space.

World of Play

Smartwatches have come a long way. From the 1980s, when Seiko TV Watch hit the market with its LCD television screen to Apple Watch bringing wristwatches back into vogue, the industry has evolved by leaps and bounds.

“For a consumer, it is not about whether you bring in 4G or 5G, but about the incremental experience that they can enjoy with the new technology,” Vikas Jain, Co-founder of consumer wearables brand ﻿World of Play﻿, tells SMBStory.

The co-founder of consumer electronics company Micromax started ﻿World of Play﻿ in 2019—this time, to bring another tech intervention to consumer wearables in India.

The Gurugram-based brand offers 30 products in the categories of wearable devices and TWS (true wireless stereo).

Its Playfit series consists of smartwatches and fitness bands, whereas the Playgo range covers audio equipment like wireless neckbands, earbuds, and wireless speakers. The company is focused on internet-of-things (IoT) devices and over 50% of its revenue comes from smartwatches.

Godrej Capital launches digital platform Nirmaan

Godrej Capital—the financial services arm of Godrej Group—has launched a digital platform Nirmaan to help micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business owners grow their businesses.

It has also partnered with players like Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to provide solutions to problems faced by these businesses, the company said in a statement.

These partnerships will help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses.

