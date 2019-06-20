From selling on a cycle to opening 3 joints in Delhi, how Sita Ram Diwan Chand has won the hearts of chole bhature lovers

It doesn’t matter from which region you belong, a bite of the bhatura, oozing with perfectly curried chole is enough to have your eyes roll upwards in pure culinary pleasure. One of the most delectable recipes in the Punjabi cuisine, chole bhature is pure decadence. And, where else can you find this tempting dish other than Dilwalon ki Dilli?





From street stalls to full-fledged shops, Delhi has a plethora of places offering delicious chole bhature but Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharganj, Delhi has gained the popular vote. For years this joint has been the frontrunner for dishing out delectable chole bhature in Delhi.





Founded by Sita Ram and his brother, Diwan Chand, in 1970, after they came to India from Pakistan, the brand had humble beginnings by way of selling chole bhature on a cycle, opposite DAV school in Paharganj, Delhi. It soon became the most sought after vendor in the locality.





Sita Ram Diwan Chand Chole Bhature

In the 1980s, Sita Ram started serving customers in his new stall put up opposite the now-shut-down Imperial Cinema in Paharganj, Delhi. This was the time when they generated a huge customer base, and gradually, in the 1990s, Sita Ram bought a new shop in the same area near Chanakya Hotel, and since then, there has been no looking back. The place has become a famous spot for all chole bhature lovers.





The business has been passed down generations and in an interview with SMBStory, third-gen entrepreneur Rajiv Kohli explains how they scaled up in these years and how they are meeting the traditional demands of modern customers today.





He says,





More than three decades have passed since our grandfather started this business and we have maintained the same quality. Even though the cooks are new and from various places, we guide them on our traditional recipes and will continue to do the same.”









The delicious plate of chole bhature costs Rs 65, which includes two bhatura, chole, salad, and pickle. Rajiv says that they have also launched their ready-to-eat products, which last for a month, and they export it to various countries.





There are now three Sita Ram Diwan Chand joints in Paharganj, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar in Delhi. The Paschim Vihar outlet was opened in 2017.





Keeping with the times, this family-run traditional business has also spread its wings digitally and has a website and an app to ensure easy ordering. They also deliver the food through delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato, besides having their own delivery system for any part of Delhi by charging a delivery fee according to the distance covered.





So, in the off chance that you did not know of Sita Ram Diwan Chand already, you now know where to head for some delicious chole bhature when you are in Delhi.





