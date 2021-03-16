Ahead of IPO, Kalyan Jewellers mobilises Rs 352 Cr

By Press Trust of India|16th Mar 2021
The IPO committee has decided to allocate 4,04,48,275 shares at Rs 87 per piece to 15 anchor investors. At this price, the firm garnered Rs 351.89 crore, Kalyan Jewellers informed BSE.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday.


The anchor investors include the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.


The anchor investors include the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offer (IPO) comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.
jewellery

Kalyan Jewellers to open IPO for Rs 1,175 Cr on Mar 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87 per share

Kalyan Jewellers' promoter T S Kalyanaraman will offload shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, would sell up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 86-87 a share, will open be open for public subscription during March 16-18.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.


Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares would be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.


At the end of June 2020, the company had 107 showrooms across 21 states and Union Territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East. Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.


Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer. Last month, the capital markets watchdog had sought clarification from the merchant banker regarding the company's public issue.


Kalyan Jewellers, which filed preliminary papers for IPO in August, obtained SEBI's go-ahead in October.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

