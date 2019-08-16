A
Stories

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association announces new ecommerce portal for MSMEs

This B2B platform will provide several benefits to both sellers and buyers. The portal is secured and provides linguistic customer care support for all transactions.

Rishabh Mansur
16th Aug 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
msme

The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) recently announced a new B2B platform kassia.machinenmotor.com which seeks to address challenges faced by MSMEs by providing them a common platform to access new markets, reported KNN India.


The ecommerce portal, a venture of Naren Machine India, onboards all kinds of machines, motors, and spares online and helps MSMEs from different verticals to access them.


KASSIA President, R Raju, was quoted by KNN India saying:


“Small scale industries and agriculture are the two sides of the coin. Challenges that MSMEs are facing and go through are often neglected. KASSIA has planned to launch a specific initiative which will empower the MSMEs through one-of-its-kind platform which will open the gates of new markets for MSMEs”.


Describing the platform, he added that the B2B platform will provide several benefits to both sellers and buyers. He also said the portal is secured and provides linguistic customer care support for all transactions.


KASSIA has often recognised the challenges faced by MSMEs, especially the ones in Tier II and Tier III cities. Representatives from the organisation had said last year that "these MSMEs face more survival challenges despite being treated as a priority sector."


KASSIA also noted that poor access to easy finance and modern technology, regulatory constraints, and lack of basic infrastructure were hindering MSME growth. Other factors identified were the dearth of marketing and distribution networks, skilled labour and outdated labour laws.


However, this association is not alone in identifying these challenges; the MSME Ministry at the Centre has pointed out similar challenges and planned an ecommerce portal for small businesses.


Since he took charge of the ministry in June 2019, Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari has been talking about starting an ecommerce portal for MSMEs and the Khadi industry.


Set to be launched around sometime in August 2019, the government portal will be inspired by Alibaba from China and Amazon from the US and will sell products manufactured by small industries. Citing an example, Gadkari had said that through this portal, even a beekeeper can sell his/her product to any part of the world.


Gadkari is confident it will generate a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore in two years after its launch.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari aims to develop Alibaba-like portal for Indian MSMEs; targets 50 pc GDP contribut...

Also Read

KASSIA critical of defining MSMEs by turnover; unhappy with proposed definition


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rishabh Mansur
Rishabh has a passion for engaging content, and loves a great story. Write to him at rishabh@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

These 5 entrepreneurs are bringing back the shine to the Indian jewellery market

by Palak Agarwal

Independence Day 2019: 5 large 'Make in India' companies founded before economic liberalisation

by Rishabh Mansur

Textile scheme 'Samarth' to upskill 4 lakh people in 18 states

by Press Trust of India

NBFC on-lending to agriculture, MSE, and housing sector to be considered priority sector loans: RBI

by Press Trust of India

This brother-sister duo took their family jewellery business global to clock Rs 32 Cr annual turnover

by Palak Agarwal

These Jharkhand-based founders who almost went bankrupt twice now clock Rs 120 Cr revenue from their dairy brand

by Rishabh Mansur