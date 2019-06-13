New MSMEs in Rajasthan now require no approvals, no inspections for first 3 years

In a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the state, the Rajasthan government has said youth setting up new MSMEs will not require any approvals for the first three years. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday also launched the Raj Udyog Mitra portal to help MSMEs set up new industries in the state easily.





Further, these entrepreneurs will be exempted from inspections by government departments during this period.





"Our decision will encourage youths to start their units and they will be able to set up their business with a free mind. They can get approvals anytime in three years. We want to give a suitable environment for business in the state," said Ashok Gehlot.





In March, the state government had notified MSME facilitation of establishments and operation ordinance, but its execution was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.





A bill to replace the ordinance will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session, Gehlot said.





For availing this benefit, the entrepreneurs will have to register on the web portal https://rajudyogmitra.rajasthan.gov.in. It will issue an acknowledgement certificate upon registration.





"Rajasthan is the first state in the country to take such a revolutionary step for facilitating entrepreneurs. Youths will be encouraged and they will need no approvals and inspections by government departments for three years," the CM said after launching the portal at his office.





Gehlot added that the country is going through a phase of economic slowdown and there is a need to address the challenge of unemployment and growth. He also said that the state government will introduce a new industry policy very soon.





In 2018, the state's industries department proposed a series of measures to ensure development of new clusters proposed under a Center-aided scheme. According to department officials, there are nearly 10 such probable sites for cluster development in Rajasthan.



