Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

MSMEs no longer need Aadhar authentication for Udyam registration

This decision by the Ministry of MSME is aimed at encouraging informal micro-enterprises, which were earlier unable to get registered on the Udyam Registration Portal (URP) due to a lack of mandatory required documents.

Team SMB233 Stories
MSMEs no longer need Aadhar authentication for Udyam registration

Friday May 26, 2023,

2 min Read

Aadhar authentication has now been made voluntary for informal micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) units, tweeted Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane. This comes with the objective to provide a business-friendly environment for MSMEs.

The notification for the same was issued by MSME Development Commissioner Dr Rajneesh (who goes by his first name) on May 22, 2023.

It stated, “Having been authorised by the Central Government, hereby notifies that Aadhaar authentication of enterprises shall be performed, on voluntary basis, using Yes/No authentication facility, during the process of registration of owners of informal micro enterprises on its digital platform, to facilitate access for availing of priority sector lending.”

The notification is set to be enforced immediately after publication in the Official Gazette.

This latest development comes two years after GSTIN was made optional. Earlier, in August 2021, the govt had delinked GST registration for MSMEs and allowed entrepreneurs or proprietors to use PAN cards for the registration.

India’s MSME sector at the time employed 7.6 crore people, of which 1.7 crore were women. Around one crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyam portal within a span of 25 months, said the MSME minister last year in August 2022. The ministry then set a target of two crore registrations within the next 16 months. The latest relaxations are aimed at helping achieve this target.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank notified that informal micro-enterprises (IMEs) with an Udyam Assist Certificate will be treated as micro-enterprises under MSME for the purposes of priority sector lending classification.

The launch of the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) by the Ministry of MSME in January this year is aimed at making it easier for IMEs to register online through the assist process for generating Udyam Registration Number and Udyam Assist Certificate.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5