Gadkari asks overseas Indian students to convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asked Indian overseas students to make concerted efforts to convert COVID-19 adversity into an opportunity.





"As we are moving ahead restarting various activities, all of us need to follow all the precautions regarding health protocols to prevent transmission of COVID-19 virus. Our industries big, medium, small or micro will also have to effect a paradigm shift in the way they were doing their business operations," the Road, Transport, and MSME Minister said.





According to a statement, the minister said the companies need to look for new partnerships with global firms, attracting them to set up for joint ventures in India.





Gadkari said efforts need to meet not only Indian demand but also cater to the global market as many companies are looking to shift away from China.





He called upon the young Indian students studying abroad to contribute in this goal in a big way, according to the statement.





The minister has undertaken a massive outreach exercise in the last few days with various sectors and sections of the society by way of webinars, video conference, and other social media platforms. This has resulted in taking communication outreach with about 1.3 crore people, the statement said.





It said the minister has interacted with about 8,000 business leaders, industrialists, entrepreneurs so far, listening to their issues, conveying their matters to relevant ministries and departments, including Finance, Commerce and Industry, Railways, Labour & employment etc.





Gadkari invited the students and scientists of Indian origin to participate in India's growth story and the new opportunities in various fields of research, innovation, management, medicine, higher education, etc. He interacted with overseas Indian students from 43 universities of various countries through video conferencing on Sunday.





He assured that the government is highly supportive of such ventures in various modes, be it PPP or JV.





Gadkari said his ministry will help in getting necessary clearances in 3 months for ventures.





He also said a big push is being given to infrastructure development and to the growth of rural, tribal and agriculture sectors/areas.





The minister pointed out that all stakeholders will have to work together.





As per the statement, Gadkari mentioned that 22 Green Express Highways are being developed and work on a new alignment of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has started.





This has resulted an opportunity for industry to make future investments in industrial clusters, industrial parks, logistics parks, etc.





He said, nearly 2,000 roadside amenities will be developed alongside these highways.





Organisations whose members and representatives have interacted with Gadkari earlier include FICCI, SME, CREDAI Mumbai, SMEs, CEOs Club of India, AIPMA, Bhartiya Shikshan Manal, Young Presidents Organisation, Maharashtra Economic Development Council, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber of Commerce, and Bharat Chamber of Commerce.