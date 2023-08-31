Smbhav 2023: Amazon, India Post to simplify cross-border logistics for MSMEs

During the fourth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in Delhi, ﻿Amazon﻿ signed an agreement with India Post for an integrated cross-border logistics solution. The initiative aims to extend the scope of ecommerce exports from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, unveiled a commemorative postal stamp during the event, marking the decade-long collaboration between Amazon and India Post in serving customers across all serviceable pincodes in India.

The stamp design highlights the diverse transportation methods used by Amazon to ship products from its marketplace sellers to customers throughout India.

“I congratulate Amazon on SMBhav 2023. I am delighted to know about Amazon's commitment to digitizing 10 million MSMEs, enabling two million jobs, and driving $20 billion in ecommerce exports from India by 2025,” Singh said.

“For lakhs of small businesses across India, digitisation can offer economic growth, broader customer reach, reduced marketing and distribution expenses, and access to foreign markets,” he added.

During the event, Amazon also disclosed it would collaborate with the Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC). This move establishes Amazon as the first ecommerce entity in India to utilise DFC's freight railway routes for shipping customer parcels.

Amazon further introduced a generative AI-based personal digital assistant for sellers, named 'Amazon सह-AI'. Additionally, Amazon extended its logistics and supply chain capabilities to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands throughout India via multi-channel fulfillment capabilities.

“This will unlock the potential for small businesses, and D2C brands to manage all their inventory and order fulfilment for all their Amazon and off-Amazon businesses in one place,” the company said in a statement.

“As we get closer to delivering on our India Pledges to digitise 10 million MSMEs, enable $20 billion in cumulative exports, and create two million direct and indirect jobs in India, we remain excited about the long-term opportunity in India,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

The Amazon Smbhav Summit is an annual thought leadership event hosted by Amazon. The summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and Amazon leaderships for constructive discussions to unlock the possibilities for a Digital India.

Amazon recently announced its plans to invest $15 billion more in India by 2030, taking its total investment in the country to $26 billion.