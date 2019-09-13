Job site Indeed India on Thursday said it has found that certain job roles in the service sector belonging to small and medium enterprises are "hard to fill".





At a time when the job market is reeling under tremendous pressure from various sectors, the findings offers some direction to the job seekers, the company said.





Registered nurses and sales specialists topped the "hard to fill" chart with 33 percent of the vacancy, followed by clinic manager (27 percent), according to the study.





In Kolkata, jobs of sales specialist, sales intern, and sales advisor face similar scenarios.





With 52,69,814 MSME units, West Bengal accounted for 11.62 percent of MSMEs, the highest in the top 10 states of the country.





"With MSMEs projected to create more jobs in the coming years, the sector holds huge potential in terms of job creation. We hope to provide an easy hiring solution to smaller businesses," said Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar.

For a few months now, Indeed has been looking to transform the recruitment process for small and medium businesses in India. In early August 2019, Indeed announced its latest offering, Indeed for SMBs, and said it has partnered with award-winning actor Radhika Apte to tap into the millennial audience.





The company added Indeed for SMBs is attempting to connect emerging companies with the right talent by offering a unique platform to attract over 250 million job seekers.

"The small and medium business sector forms an integral part of the economy, making a significant contribution towards integral economic indicators such as the nation’s GDP and employment, to name a few. The rapid growth of the sector has resulted in large-scale job creation across various sectors," the statement read.

In order to support SMB players, Indeed for SMB will allow jobs to be posted on its platform free of cost, while also offering an easy-to-use, dedicated dashboard to track applicants, as a free service.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







