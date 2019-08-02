Indeed partners with Radhika Apte to launch hiring platform for small businesses in India

Leading job site Indeed on Thursday announced its latest offering, Indeed for SMBs, in a bid to transform the recruitment process for small and medium businesses in India.





Indeed also said in a press release it has partnered with award-winning actor Radhika Apte to tap into the millennial audience.





The company added Indeed for SMBs is attempting to connect emerging companies with the right talent by offering a unique platform to attract over 250 million job seekers.

"The small and medium business sector forms an integral part of the economy, making a significant contribution towards integral economic indicators such as the nation’s GDP and employment, to name a few. The rapid growth of the sector has resulted in large-scale job creation across various sectors," the statement read.

In order to support SMB players, Indeed for SMB will allow jobs to be posted on its platform free of cost, while also offering an easy-to-use, dedicated dashboard to track applicants, as a free service.





Further, Indeed allows access to a large reserve of potential candidates, filtered as per relevance to the company’s requirements.





Speaking about her partnership with Indeed, Radhika Apte said:





“I am happy to be partnering with Indeed on their mission to help people get jobs. It is encouraging to see Indeed taking the onus of easing the roles of both job seekers as well as employers in the job search process.”

The latest campaign by Indeed India showcases Apte as an entrepreneur who informs her colleague about the benefits of recruiting through online postings as opposed to hiring through referrals. Indeed is positioned as a player that provides easy hiring solutions for SMBs and aims to constantly innovate to help these companies find the right talent through its platform.





Bharat Jayaprakash, Senior Director, Indeed India said, “Our mission is to help people get jobs and with the SMB sector offering so many emerging employment opportunities, we aim to connect the right talent with the right job role, while also assisting companies in addressing their hiring needs. Our partnership with renowned actress Radhika Apte will further our goal by forming a connect with budding entrepreneurs, and how we aim to empower them with efficient hiring solutions. Her large millennial fan base in India will enable us to drive our message effectively.”





SMBs can use features developed by Indeed such as ‘screener questions’ – a way to learn more about each job seeker during the application process, and ‘in-person interview’ settings to attract the right candidates that match their specific needs.





Further, Indeed said its client servicing teams offer assistance to small businesses on how to post job openings, write attractive job descriptions and manage candidate applications.



