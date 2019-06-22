EDITIONS
Think Change India

This 58-year-old woman from Nashik is turning old newspapers into art in the fight against paper waste

Meena Patnakar, a resident of Nashik, started making a craft out of newspapers as a hobby during her spare time. Over time, this has led to her fight against paper waste.

Think Change India
22nd Jun 2019
91+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Reading newspaper is a morning ritual for many people. In this digital era, where there are thousands of news apps that are just a tap away, there are certain people who still prefer newspapers to get their daily news updates.


Although newspapers hold plenty of value by way of information, their life is not beyond 24 hours, and they end up in piles as discarded waste by the end of the month.


After looking at this, 58-year-old Meena Patnakar from Nashik decided to give life to these discarded papers by making dolls and other accessories out of them.


Social Story

(Image: NDTV)

Also Read

Pune duo drive change, transform discarded buses into clean toilets for women


However, what started as a hobby during her spare time, in the long run, led to her fight against paper waste. From a small jewellery box costing just Rs 40 to a newspaper doll that goes up to Rs 800, Meena’s craft is currently being shipped across India.


According to Meena,


“Over the years, my craft has got both bouquets and brickbats. While some appreciate my creativity and buy it, others reject it saying the products are pricey considering it is made from waste papers. This is the reason I neither market it nor keep huge stock. I prefer to make products on an order basis,” reports NDTV.


The cost of Meena’s art depends on the design, and the labour it requires. Meena says that while many avoid buying it due to its high cost, others reach out to her on her social media account to order her products.


Social Story

Meena Patankar (Image: Brilliant Bharat)

Also Read

This Bengaluru-based NGO converts discarded plastic waste into colourful and cheap tiles


And for those who think things made out of newspaper won’t last long, Meena is proving them wrong.


In a conversation with NDTV, Meena said,


“Newspaper combined with adhesive and variety of paints make the final product solid and it is evident from one of the products I made – a purse that can take the weight of up to five kg. Also, there is no rocket science in maintaining these pieces of art; just ensure dust doesn’t accumulate on them and take away their charm. Also, they should not get wet.”


Meena’s craft journey started when she was scrolling through social media trying to find something new to do, during which she came across a video on how to make a vase using paper waste. That’s not all, Meena also specialises in Gond and Warli art forms, reports Brilliant Bharat.


social story

Tea coasters (Image: NDTV)

Being a homemaker, with her children living in different cities to study, gave Meena more time to learn something new. Meena said,


“I didn’t completely copy the tutorial I happened to watch online. I made some additions here and there to make the piece more solid and accentuate its beauty,” reports NDTV.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

Paper Shaper makes furniture out of cardboards for a sustainable future


91+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $220 million this week; Google Neighbourly becomes more social

Latest Stories

Report by SBI says upcoming Budget may provide long term measures for agri sector

by Press Trust of India

From former Google employee saving lakes to an acid attack survivor who inspired Deepika Padukone, the top social stories this week

by Team SS

This Assamese startup is giving a lifeline to northeast Indian handicrafts by taking them global

by Anya George

This law student helps your deceased pets live on by planting trees in their memory

by Think Change India

Apply to be part of India’s first disability focussed startup accelerator’s Summer Cohort

by Krishna Reddy

Cyclone Fani: how you can help rebuild Odisha by participating in this fundraising event

by Roshni Balaji

Partner Events

Date
Tue Jun 25 2019

Workshop with CAIF - Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain for Circular Fashion

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore