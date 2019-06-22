This 58-year-old woman from Nashik is turning old newspapers into art in the fight against paper waste

Reading newspaper is a morning ritual for many people. In this digital era, where there are thousands of news apps that are just a tap away, there are certain people who still prefer newspapers to get their daily news updates.





Although newspapers hold plenty of value by way of information, their life is not beyond 24 hours, and they end up in piles as discarded waste by the end of the month.





After looking at this, 58-year-old Meena Patnakar from Nashik decided to give life to these discarded papers by making dolls and other accessories out of them.









However, what started as a hobby during her spare time, in the long run, led to her fight against paper waste. From a small jewellery box costing just Rs 40 to a newspaper doll that goes up to Rs 800, Meena’s craft is currently being shipped across India.





According to Meena,





“Over the years, my craft has got both bouquets and brickbats. While some appreciate my creativity and buy it, others reject it saying the products are pricey considering it is made from waste papers. This is the reason I neither market it nor keep huge stock. I prefer to make products on an order basis,” reports NDTV.





The cost of Meena’s art depends on the design, and the labour it requires. Meena says that while many avoid buying it due to its high cost, others reach out to her on her social media account to order her products.





Meena Patankar (Image: Brilliant Bharat)





And for those who think things made out of newspaper won’t last long, Meena is proving them wrong.





In a conversation with NDTV, Meena said,





“Newspaper combined with adhesive and variety of paints make the final product solid and it is evident from one of the products I made – a purse that can take the weight of up to five kg. Also, there is no rocket science in maintaining these pieces of art; just ensure dust doesn’t accumulate on them and take away their charm. Also, they should not get wet.”





Meena’s craft journey started when she was scrolling through social media trying to find something new to do, during which she came across a video on how to make a vase using paper waste. That’s not all, Meena also specialises in Gond and Warli art forms, reports Brilliant Bharat.





Tea coasters (Image: NDTV)

Being a homemaker, with her children living in different cities to study, gave Meena more time to learn something new. Meena said,





“I didn’t completely copy the tutorial I happened to watch online. I made some additions here and there to make the piece more solid and accentuate its beauty,” reports NDTV.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



