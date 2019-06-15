EDITIONS
SocialStory

From planting trees in memory of loved ones to a techie teaching organic farming - here are the top social stories of this week

From a techie-turned-farmer to a social enterprise turning plastic waste into art and helping children find their voice in art - this week, we discovered some really inspiring stories.

Team SS
15th Jun 2019
10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

This week, we have diverse stories from the social sector, right from how a social enterprise is turning plastic waste into beautiful works of art, to how the Indian social sector has evolved over the years, bringing changing and making a difference.


Here are some of the stories that caught the attention of our readers this week.


Techie-turned farmer uplifts lives of villagers through organic farming


It's not easy for anyone to leave a high-paying corporate job and decide to do something noble and for the welfare of society. Venkat Iyer, a Project Manager at International Business Management (IBM) left his job in Mumbai in 2003 to do just that.


Venkat went to Peth, a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra to learn to farm before setting out to help other farmers. For this, he started reading books about organic farming and learning farming techniques from the Internet.


Social Story

Venkat Iyer

After carrying out organic farming for five years, he gained the confidence to train other farmers in the nearby district of Vikramgad. He started training four adivasi farmers, and now the number stands at 70.


Turning plastic waste into art


Did you know? Over 60 percent of India’s plastic waste goes for recycling, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Across the country, high-value plastic waste such as shampoo bottles and PET water bottles are collected by rag pickers and sold to recycling companies for a tidy sum.


The problem remains in the form of smaller plastics - thin carry bags and wrappers - often left to accumulate on roadsides, in landfills and garbage dumps, as they are perceived as not worth the effort.


Social Story

Arohana also includes products like file covers, home decors products.

Having said this, Pune-based Arohana Ecosocial is turning plastic waste management into an art form. How they do it? The organisation upcycles non-biodegradable plastic into the fabric and has provided a steady income to over 30 tribal women and youth since 2013.


Planting trees in memory of her loved one


Planting a tree in memory of your loved one can be one of the most thoughtful ways to express your love for the person. Expressing her love is Janet Yegneswaran, who has planted 73,000 trees till date in the memory of her late husband since 2006.


A former landscape designer at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, 68-year-old Janet uses her experience to choose saplings carefully. She also considers the type of land suitable for the saplings.


Social Story

Janet Yegneswaran (Image: Whatshot)

Also Read

'Compostwali' Poonam Bir Kasturi of Daily Dump tells you how to lead a more environmentally con...


Helping children find their voice through art


Art is known to be one of the most creative forms of communication and expression. It allows people to tell stories and sparks conversations, be it on canvas or just a piece of paper. However, over the years, our education system has steadily discouraged young students and creative minds from taking up arts. Increasing emphasis on academics has sidelined arts and craft as a subject.


This probably explains why India ranks a measly 99 among 139 countries in the Global Creativity Index, 2015.


In order to change things, an organisation called Slam out Loud started operations in Delhi in 2014. Functioning as an NGO, it has reached out to 50,000 children across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. This, in turn, has led to the creation of 15,000 original art pieces and performances delivered to an audience of 35,000 cumulatively.


Social Story
Also Read

Why the classrooms must go digital and how


The evolution of the Indian social sector


According to a report, 90 percent of the 460-million strong workforce of the country work in the informal unorganised sector without job security or personal safety. This means more than 400 million individuals have improper training or poor skills, have little or no formal education, and earn low wages.


Social Story

Multiple incubators like N/Core, Edmentum, Teach for India’s InnovatED, StartupED, Villgro, and Singapore International Foundation are mentoring non-profits and social startups, enabling them to scale and connect with state governments and the central government schemes across India.


In addition, in the past decade, there has been significant growth in social entrepreneurship in India, along with a rapidly growing microfinance industry.


Also Read

‘Keep profitability and social enterprise separate’ - Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus


10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team SS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Chase the vision - your startup fix for the week

Latest Stories

How this organisation is making a difference in the life of children of migrant construction workers

by Think Change India

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

by Shruti Kedia

With Afforestt, this engineer is painting cities green by growing trees using the Japanese Miyawaki method

by Think Change India

How this startup is working to improve the livelihood of dairy farmers in India

by Roshni Balaji

This 22-year-old is sowing the seed for an organic future with his farming methods

by Think Change India

PM-Kisan Pension: Farmers' contribution to be Rs 100/month

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad