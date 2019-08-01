A
Think Change India

This 55-year-old ‘Seed Mother’ is tackling malnutrition by preserving native seeds

Rahibai Soma Popere from Maharashtra has saved over 60 indigenous vegetables, 15 varieties of paddy, nine varieties of peas, and oilseeds among others.

Think Change India
1st Aug 2019
52+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Today, there is a growing concern over nutrition security in our country. As traditional plant foods in our diet are being replaced by hybrid crops and imported food varieties, which are usually lower in nutritional content, there is an increase in malnutrition.


According to a report by the United Nations (UN), India continues to have one of the world’s highest child undernutrition rates, impacting the child’s health and development.


Social Story

Rahibai Soma Popere (Image: Village Square)

Also Read

This 86-year-old retired teacher from Odisha is sowing the seeds for an organic future


While governments and many organisations are taking steps to solve the problem, 55-year-old Rahibai Soma Popere has taken matter into her hands to save the native crop varieties, which she feels is the answer to this problem.


Hailing from Kombhalne, Maharashtra, Rahibai is also known as the ‘Seed Mother’ due to her efforts to save the indigenous plant varieties.


Today, after toiling for 20 years, Rahibai has saved over 60 indigenous vegetables, 15 varieties of paddy, nine varieties of peas, and oilseeds among others. Besides, the 55-year-old’s backyard seed garden houses 122 varieties of seeds of 32 different crops, according to Homegrown.


Apart from saving the indigenous seeds, Rahibai has more achievements to her credit. For instance, she founded the Kalsubai Parisar Biyanee Samvardhan Samiti, a self-help group for women, which encourages them to preserve native seeds and avoid hybrid varieties.


Speaking to Village Square about chemical-free farming, she said,


“Native crop varieties are not only drought and disease resistant, but are nutritive and retain the soil fertility as they do not need chemical fertilisers and excessive water.”


Moreover, practising chemical farming wasn’t yielding any good results, and children in her village had become weak due to lack of proper nutrition.


According to Rahibai, over the years, the general immunity of people in her village had degraded after they started consuming vegetables and food grains grown using hybrid seeds, chemicals, and fertilisers. 


Social Story

Rahibai being facilitated by MITTR for her contribution to the farming sector (Image: Village Square)

Also Read

Why Japanese paddy art is finding takers in small Indian villages


However, before taking up this initiative, she used to work as a labourer. Coming from a drought-ridden village, Rahibai’s family used to farm only during monsoon, and with time, the family members soon migrated to nearby suburbs to work as labourers.


This wasn’t acceptable for Rahibai, and hence she decided to invest her time and efforts to convert a two-acre land into fertile land for agriculture. The 55-year-old made her own water harvestings systems like the farm pond and the traditional jalkund, reports Efforts For Good.


Thanks to the Maharashtra Institute of Technology Transfer for Rural Areas (MITTR), she learnt the vital techniques to develop her backyard nursery.


She says, her efforts in adopting new farming techniques have yielded in an increase of 30 percent in her cultivation.


Today, Rahibai is training farmers and students on ways to select seeds, and is also conducting sessions to improve soil fertility and pest management. She is also providing seeds from her backyard to farmers for switching to native varieties.


After seeing success, Rahibai is now planning to help 25,000 households establish kitchen gardens to secure the nutritional value of the family. She also wants to conserve and promote sustainable use of 250 varieties of crops.


Her efforts also got her featured in a BBC documentary. Besides, Rahibai also shot to fame early this year when Indian filmmaker Achyutanand Dwivedi shot a movie titled ‘Seed Mother’, which won an award at the Cannes Film Festival. Besides, it also won third prize at Nespresso Talents 2019.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

This 22-year-old is sowing the seed for an organic future with his farming methods


52+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

8 hours ago
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

9 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

India leads South Asia with its rapid decline in child marriages

by Neha Chauhan

K'taka teens bag National Geographic Explorer Award for developing eco-friendly rubber

by Press Trust of India

Delhi-based Our Voix aims to create awareness on sexual abuse and give children a voice

by Roshni Balaji

Once a victim of domestic abuse, this 60-year-old is now a YouTube sensation

by Think Change India

This 38-year-old activist is reviving lakes in Gujarat’s semi-arid regions and giving villagers a new lease of life

by Think Change India

Score Foundation is giving hope to the blind to lead a normal life and see success

by Urvi Jacob

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon