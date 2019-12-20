US President Donald Trump picks Indian-American computer scientist to lead National Science Foundation

Indian-American computer scientist Sethuraman Panchanathan will succeed France Cordova when her six-year term as the NSF Director ends in 2020.

By Press Trust of India
20th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US President Donald Trump has picked Indian-American computer scientist Sethuraman Panchanathan to lead the prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF).


The NSF is a US government agency that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health (NIH).


Sethuraman Panchanathan

Sethuraman Pachanathan

Also Read

Facebook's Libra remains under fire from Donald Trump to crypto community


"Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan brings to this position a wealth of experience in research, innovation, academic administration, and policy as exemplified by his long and distinguished career," Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said on Thursday.


Panchanathan (58) will succeed France Cordova when her six-year term as the NSF Director ends in 2020. The NSF Director is a Senate-confirmed position.


Panchanathan is currently the Executive Vice President and the Chief Research and Innovation Officer at the Arizona State University (ASU). He is also the Founding Director of the Center for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing at the ASU.


Appointed to the National Science Board (NSB) in 2014, Panchanathan served as the Chair of the Committee on Strategy for the NSB. He also served as a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.


"Dr Panchanathan brings numerous achievements and well-earned recognition including from his role as a member of the National Science Board," Droegemeier said.


"As the Trump administration continues its undeterred focus on ensuring American global leadership in science and technology, Dr Panchanathan's commitment, creativity, and deep insights will be instrumental in leading the National Science Foundation on its continued path of exploration and discovery," he added.


Panchanathan is also the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). He was the Chair of the Council on Research of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities and Co-Chair of the Extreme Innovation Taskforce of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils.


He was appointed as Senior Advisor for Science and Technology by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in 2018.


In a statement, Panchanathan said he was "humbled and honoured" to be chosen as the NSF Director.


Panchanathan earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Madras in 1981 and in electronics and communication engineering from the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1984.


He then earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Madras in 1986 and his PhD in electrical and computer engineering from University of Ottawa in 1989.


"Dr Panchanathan's expertise and dedication will ensure that the NSF continues to be a driving force for US discovery, innovation, and technological growth. He will be a key partner in advancing research and development in the technologies that will benefit all Americans, from artificial intelligence to quantum information science and high performance computing," said Michael Kratsios, Chief Technology Officer of the United States. 



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Decoding US President Donald Trump's inaugural speech



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 32-year-old IAS officer who donated his salary to renovate schools in Meghalaya

Roshni Balaji

The story behind making of the world's longest written constitution

Sampath Putrevu

How this wedding became a ‘green one’ thanks to the efforts of the groom’s brother

Think Change India

Bringing back millets- the super crop of our ancestors

Vinayak Agrawal
Daily Capsule
Sell your used phones from your doorstep (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From Bisleri addressing the plastic menace to a student innovation that impressed Putin, here are this week’s top social stories

Team SS

This neurologist is taking healthcare to the remotest parts of Andhra Pradesh through Neurology on Wheels

Think Change India

This Kochi-based startup helps mitigate risks during disasters through effective communication

Roshni Balaji

Hyderabad gets its first sanctuary for abandoned, stray, and disabled animals

Think Change India

How Bisleri is using its 'Bottles for Change' initiative to encourage people to recycle plastic

Urvi Jacob

Indian Forest Service officials revive dried lake at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore