Meet Padma Shri awardee Sharif Chacha who has performed the last rites for over 25,000 unclaimed bodies

In the last 27 years, Mohammed Sharif has cremated/buried 25,000 unclaimed dead bodies in and around Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.

By Think Change India
28th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Padma Awards announced this year features a number of people who work relentlessly for the upliftment of the society and the downtrodden. Among the Padma Shri awardees is 82-year-old Mohammed Sharif, also fondly known as Sharif Chacha who has been honouring the dead for the last 27 years.


Mohammed has cremated 25,000 unclaimed bodies so far in Uttar Pradesh. Hailing from


Faizabad, he is a bicycle mechanic and does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion, when it comes to honouring the dead. He arranges for the last rites according to the religion of the dead.


Social Story

Sharif Chacha (Image: TV9 Telugu)

Speaking to The Week, he said,


Kya Hindu, kya Musalman, sabse pehle insaan (What Hindu, What Muslim, we are human beings above all).

Mohammed’s mission began when he lost his own son many years ago. His body was found on a railway track, partly devoured by animals. It was then he decided that the unclaimed dead should be given a decent burial/cremation when there is no one else to do so.


Since then he has been carrying dead bodies on his cycle or a pushcart to a nearby cremation or burial ground for the final rites. Witnessing his act, people used to call him a mad man, but undeterred, he carried on with his work.


Mohammed regularly visits nearby hospitals, police stations, railway stations and monasteries to look for unclaimed bodies. If the body isn’t claimed within 72 hours, the government officials hand it over to Mohammed for the last rites, reports The Logical Indian.


When asked about the Padma Shri, Mohammed said,


“A police officer came and said, come with me at once to the District Magistrate’s Office. I asked what have I done? But he wouldn’t answer and did not even allow me to take my cycle. At the DM’s office, I was given roses and the DM held my hand and told me about the award,” reports The Week.

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This 24-year-old Chennai girl is changing a woman's world with education, financial literacy, and Inner Goddess

Sampath Putrevu

After losing both hands at the age of 12, this man rose above disability to accomplish his goals

Roshni Balaji

How innovative education can transform India’s destiny

Ramji Raghavan

This engineering professor is providing free meals and health checkups to street kids in Kolkata

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Heartfulness Institute to host largest meditation gathering near Hyderabad

Team YS

Amazon, Flipkart need to establish system for collecting plastic waste: CPCB to NGT

Press Trust of India

This 24-year-old Chennai girl is changing a woman's world with education, financial literacy, and Inner Goddess

Sampath Putrevu

This engineering professor is providing free meals and health checkups to street kids in Kolkata

Think Change India

After losing both hands at the age of 12, this man rose above disability to accomplish his goals

Roshni Balaji

From robotics courses for underprivileged kids to a school that has only one student, top social stories this week

Team SS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore