Sportspersons pave the way as they donate towards the fight against COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, the Pathan Brothers, and others pledge contributions towards the nationwide struggle to contain coronavirus pandemic.

By Think Change India
28th Mar 2020
As the country struggles to cope with the economic fallout of the national lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, many prominent sportspersons have also pitched in to help the country. Be it pledging their salaries, or donating towards medical relief and equipment, athletes have been paving the way. 


Former captain of the Indian cricket team Sachin Tendulkar made a hefty donation of Rs 50 lakh towards the cause. According to Mumbai Mirror, Tendulkar chose to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, and towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra.


West Bengal’s Minister of State for Sports and former Indian cricketer, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has donated his MLA salary and BCCI pension of three months towards the nationwide fight against the pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus. 


laxmi

Laxmi Ratan Shukla. (Image: NDTV)

Senior citizens face a high coronavirus risk. Here's what you can do


Shukla is respected as an all-rounder in domestic cricket. Being well-known for representing West Bengal and East zone in over 100 first-class matches, he was also a player for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His career, however, was cut short by an ankle injury.


“It is the need of the hour that we all contribute to the best of our abilities. I have already donated three months of my MLA salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Also, I get a pension from BCCI. I have donated three months of my BCCI pension,” said Shukla to PTI on Friday, according to Hindustan Times.


The cricketer brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have donated 4,000 face masks to the Baroda police and the health department in their efforts. Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose to contribute Rs 1 lakh via an NGO based in Pune. Wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das have also contributed to the philanthropic endeavours by donating their salaries towards the battle against COVID-19. 


As of today, the number of cases in India has reached 753, of which 666 are still active, according to Worldometers. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 67 patients have been cured or discharged. There have already been 20 cases of death reported across India. Globally, more than 500,000 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, while it continues to spread at an unprecedented scale. 


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)


