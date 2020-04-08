Digital payments platform Paytm has partnered with KVN Foundation to serve 75,000 meals per day to migrant workers and daily-wage earners across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Noida during the lockdown to strengthen its fight against COVID-19.

"The livelihood of daily wage earners has been affected during this lockdown. We wanted to help them and ensure that their children and families do not go hungry," Paytm Vice President Siddharth Pandey said.

"Our partnership with KVN Foundation is a step in this direction. We will continue to work towards providing relief to those who cannot fend for themselves," he added.

KVN Foundation launched the 'Feed My City' initiative in Bengaluru on March 27, initially serving 500 meals per day to people who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown in the country. They aim to serve 30 lakh meals over the next few weeks.





"During this crisis, the daily-wage worker, migrant worker, and those without any safety nets, steady income, insurance, or savings have been the worst affected, without any hope or relief. In countless little ways, all these people add value to our lives on a daily basis. We can't have a full meal knowing fully well that millions of these people are starving to death. We have now made it possible to contribute easily to this cause, to the city of your choice,” the KVN Foundation said.

Paytm is also aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, and has already collected over Rs 80 crore within the first week.

The payments major is distributing personal hygiene products such as hand washes and sanitisers to people who do not have the means to buy them.

Last week, Paytm also announced the launch of a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19. The company has rolled out this initiative in partnership with more than 300 hotels pitching in to support healthcare heroes in 60-plus cities.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)