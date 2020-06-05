This RPF constable ran behind a moving train to provide a milk packet to the mother of a toddler

Only when we think this world doesn’t have enough good Samaritans, we come across some who do an incredible act of kindness while on duty. One such person is a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Inder Singh Yadav, posted at the Bhopal railway station.





On a special ‘Shramik train,’ which was going from Belgaum in Karnataka to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was a four-month-old baby who was hungry for almost two days, as her mother Shafiya Hashmi could not manage to find milk at any railway station.





Inder Singh Yadav (Image: The Indian Express)

As the train entered the Bhopal station, she requested Inder to help her get some milk, who at the moment was busy making announcements on a public address system, asking passengers not to venture out of the train.





Upon listening to Shafiya’s request, the constable rushed to a nearby kiosk outside the station, to get her a packet of milk when the train started moving, picking up at a slow pace.





In the CCTV footage, Inder can be seen running on the platform with the milk packet in one hand, and his rifle, in the other. His efforts were fruitful when he delivered the milk packet to Shafiya through the train window.





“I was confident, and never thought that I will not be able to hand over the milk pouch,” the constable told The Indian Express.





Inder’s act of kindness drew a lot of attention when the video went viral, and he was consequently recognised by the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who also awarded him with a cash reward.





Commending his valiant efforts, Goyal tweeted, “Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child.



Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020





Along with the footage, the minister also shared a video of Shafiya, where she is seen thanking the cop for his act of kindness.





Inder Singh Yadav has been working at the Bhopal railway station for the last five years. And this is not the first time he helped people at the railway station.





Three years ago, he bestowed another act of kindness on two children where he helped them reunite with their mother after they were separated, as the train left the children behind with their mother on board.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.