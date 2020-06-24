Tea seller’s daughter from Madhya Pradesh tops IAF Academy

Aanchal Gangwal, 23, topped the IAF academy and received the Presidential Plaque at a ceremony in Hyderabad. Her father, who worked as a tea seller, had braved many hardships to raise Aanchal and her two siblings.

By Think Change India
24th Jun 2020
On Saturday, Suresh Gangwal watched his 23-year-old daughter, Aanchal Gangwal on television for the first time, with teary eyes filled with pride. She was being awarded the President’s Plaque at the combined graduation ceremony, which was held at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Academy in Hyderabad. Aanchal topped the academy.


Her father Suresh was a tea seller in Neemuch distict for as long as she remembers, and he worked hard to ensure that his two daughters and son did not face any difficulties while growing up.


Aanchal Gangwal

Image: SheThePeople

Aanchal believed that she was a fighter and always wanted to be a part of defence forces. She had joined the Madhya Pradesh police department as a sub-inspector. Later, she quit, after working as a labour Inspector.


“I worked there for eight months before joining the forces,” she told The Hindu.


Aanchal has a degree in Computer Science from Sitaram Jaju Government Girls College in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. She says her parents had always been supportive of her dream.


Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said, “When I first told my parents that I want to be in defence, they were a little worried. But they never tried to stop me. In fact, they have always been pillars of strength to me.”
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the parents of the IAF graduates could not attend the ceremony.


“I used to always dream of this day. To stand in my uniform, in front of my father and mother, who have fought all difficulties in their lives to get me here. However, due to COVID-19 that could not happen. But I am happy that they could watch the ceremony on television,” she added.

During the parade, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the newly-commissioned IAF officers would be proceeding straight to their respective units, without going home for a break. They will be assigned their duties and responsibilities and important tasks at hand.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

