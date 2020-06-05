World Environment Day: 7 simple habits that can make this planet a better place to live in

The environment is what encompasses all living beings, and its degradation may affect the health of the entire ecosystem. Climate change is a proven fact. The impact of extreme weather patterns, rising sea levels, deforestation, etc., are among the most serious issues leading to the devastation of flora and fauna, individuals, families, communities, and societies across the world.





While governments and civil organisations continue to play an important role in providing support to better prepare for more extreme weather, and their socio-economic and environmental impacts, we are equally responsible to play our role in making this planet a better place, and start contributing to the Climate Action Plans with some simple change of habits.





1. Reduce Emissions

Opt for public transport or pooling whenever possible, or use sustainable transportation such as bicycling more often. In this smart world, be the smart one to go for a new car and bike with a fuel-efficient model that could save on gas and reduce your carbon footprint over the years. In fact, this is a very common habit of people in some of the most developed and environmental-friendly cities globally.

2. No to plastic: Plastic never really goes away!

This has been said for way too many times now. Today, we can still find billions of pounds of plastics swirling convergences, making up about 40 percent of the world’s ocean surfaces.





It is high time to start cutting down on plastic waste by using reusable bags when we shop. Say no to use and throw water bottles, bags, straws, and avoid products made from or wrapped in plastic.

3. Pay attention to labels

From coffee to fruit and vegetables — the number of options available out there can give us varieties, but doesn’t help us to maintain a good environment. Choose fair-trade certified goods when possible to support the industry dedicated to sustainable production, which also pays labourers a fair wage.





Switch to organic food to keep harmful pesticides out of land and water, protecting farm workers, wildlife, and families. Healthy food and good nutrition are everyone’s concern.

4. Preserve Water

Water scarcity in India is an ongoing crisis that affects nearly 600 million people each year. On average, one person wastes up to 45 litres of water per day, that is, 30 percent of water requirement per person per day. Reduce your water consumption by taking shorter showers, washes, and save on water.

5. Sustainable clothing

The clothes you wear matter! Despite the rapid change and sustainable adaptions, our fashion and textile industry still has a hugely negative impact on the planet.





Most fabrics we wear are synthetics or some despite being natural, may consume huge resources. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to check the garment tags and go for fabrics that are made using fibres with botanic origins like TENCEL™ and ECOVERO™.





These fibres, not only contribute to enhancing the aesthetics of the fabric but also bring in a lot of comfort and performance. They provide a less favourable environment for bacterial growth while keeping our skin feeling pleasantly cool and dry. And, most importantly, these are 100 percent biodegradable with significantly lesser carbon footprints.

6. Growing your herbs

If you have unused kitchen items or old utensils, such as old mugs, takeaway food boxes, etc., do not throw them away. You can give a makeover to your space by planting herbs like mint, coriander, parsley, even seasonal window flowers, right on your windowsill.

7. Manage and compost kitchen waste

In an ideal world, all kitchens would opt for zero-waste cooking. You can always use all the organic kitchen waste to create manure at home for your plants, such as eggshells, fruits and vegetable peels, used tea leaves, and non-greasy waste. Homemade manure can be prepared in no time to nourish your plants.

It’s time to make such simple habits a key part of daily lives. While they are quite simple, the positive impact it can bring overtime can surely be amazing.