EPIC World, in partnership with Morningstar Indexes, has developed the Entrepreneurial Households India Index (EHI Index), which tracks the performance of 34 publicly listed Indian companies that offer products and services designed for entrepreneurial households (EHs).

EPIC World, founded on the principles of Elevar Equity—an impact investor active in India and Latin America—has been the first institutional backer of brands like LEAD, Samunnati, Niro, Sarvagram, Cloud Physician, and Curebay.

EPIC World focuses on entrepreneurial households as the driving force behind India’s $100 trillion economic growth opportunity.

"The EHI Index tracks 34 publicly listed companies with a $115 billion market cap and demonstrates that EH-focused businesses are a high-growth, commercially competitive asset class. The Index challenges the popular notion that only India's top 10% drive spending power and highlights EHs as key economic contributors,” said Jyotsna Krishnan, Co-founder of EPIC World and Managing Partner at Elevar Equity.

In an interaction with YourStory, Krishnan mentioned that as EHs emerge as a multi-trillion-dollar economic force, investors, policymakers, and business leaders have a unique opportunity to tap into this high-growth segment.

While the EHI Index is not intended to provide direct investment inputs, it offers data-driven support for the idea that businesses catering to EHs have shown strong growth and created shareholder value.

The EHI Index features names like Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, and Muthoot Finance, among others, which address critical needs ranging from access to affordable credit and housing finance to micro-entrepreneurship tools.

The companies within the index have demonstrated significant growth, with a five-year revenue CAGR of 22% and an aggregate five-year Return on Equity (RoE) of 16%, according to a statement by EPIC World. 10 companies from the EHI Index have collectively raised over $1.2 billion in public markets in the last two years, the statement added.