Girl who cycled 24 km every day to attend school scores 98.5 pc in Class X board exams

Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. And 15-year-old Roshni Bhadauria shows that this age-old adage continues to hold true even today.





The Class 10 student, who hails from Ajnaul village of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, used to cycle 24 km every day just to attend school and her determination, discipline, and dedication led her to score a staggering 98.5 percent in her board examinations.





15-year-old Roshni Bhadauria. Photo credit: ANI





After securing the eighth rank in the state board exams, Roshni told ANI,





“I was given a bicycle by the government which I made use of well. Studying for around four-and-a-half hours every day was a part of my routine. I want to prepare for IAS in the future.”





Roshni also said that obtaining a good rank was not something she had anticipated, but she had worked really hard to prepare for the exams, reported Livemint.





She said she owed her success to her father and his unending support.





In response to this, Purshottam Bhadoria, who is a farmer by occupation and also has two sons, said his daughter had put her best foot forward and made everyone in the family proud.





He told PTI that Roshni used to study in another school where bus facilities were available until she was in Class 8. After that, she joined a government school in Mehgaon, where transport was unavailable.

“Since Roshni got enrolled in Class IX at Mehgaon’s Government Girls’ School two years back, she had to cycle to reach school due to unavailability of other modes of transport,” he said.

Roshni’s mother, Sarita Bhadoria, said she was keen to see her daughter shine in academics and achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.













(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)