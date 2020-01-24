This school in Bihar remains functional for one girl in Class I

Education still remains out of reach in the remotest areas of the country. And if it’s a place or region that sees strife, then attendance in schools is low. But not in this school in a Maoist-infested place in Gaya district in Bihar. It remains function because young Jahnavi Kumari attends Class I regularly.





Two teachers have been allotted to teach her, no matter how inclement the weather is or how troubled the conditions are.





Jhanavi Kumari along with her teacher (Image: The Logical Indian)

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Priyanka Kumari, a teacher of the school said,





"It is our first and foremost priority to teach the girl student. She is the only girl who comes to our school. That's no mean achievement for us.”

The school, which has been operational since 1972, despite having the adequate infrastructure and decent resources, have not seen many students enrol because villagers choose to send their children to private schools.





At present, the school does have other students enrolled as well, according to Gulf News, fifth and first grade has two students each, fourth grade has four students, whereas third grade has only one student.





Despite the numbers, only Jhanavi attends the school regularly.





Priyanka added,





“It gives us a boring feeling all the time as we have only one student to teach in school. Yet, we eagerly wait for her every day to reach school to keep ourselves busy. Her absence means no work for us,” reports Gulf News.

The school also has the provision of preparing mid-day meals for the students, though now it is done only for Jhanavi. If food cannot be prepared at the school, then it is bought from a nearby restaurant for her. Principal Satyendra Prasad added,





"She is very special for us as she has been attending school daily showing her priority for the study. Her concern for education has boosted our morale," reports The Logical Indian.





