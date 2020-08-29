From fighting climate change to winning the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award —the top Social Stories of the week

The Greek philosopher Plato once said, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” And in the current times, this quote stands to be true.





Reel-life villain Sonu Sood, amidst the pandemic, turned into a real-life hero when he started helping thousands of migrant labourers reach their homes during the lockdown. In fact, he helped a family rebuild their house, now called the ‘Sonu Sood Niwas.’





Meanwhile, a dairy farm in West Bengal is adopting sustainable practices by taking special care of its cattle, as well as providing better cow produce to its customers.





Here are the top Social Stories of this week:

Actor Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood’s welfare arm helped build a house for a migrant family that was living under a mangled plastic sheet, stitched together with a few gunny bags in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. They travelled a distance of 2,500 km to offer the required financial assistance.





In fact. Sonu also announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. He said these workers have also been provided jobs in local garment factories through the Pravasi Rojgar initiative.





17-year-old Mehul Kumut.

Born and brought up in Udaipur, 17-year-old Mehul Kumat had very fond childhood memories of taking long walks along the city’s green trails, listening to the pitter-patter of the rain during monsoons, and gazing at the glistening water bodies.





Disheartened by the degradation of these landscapes, he decided to do his bit to revive the water bodies.

In 2018, he established Kritaash – a non-governmental organisation aimed at restoring the ecological community. Kritaash, which literally translates to ‘hope for a better future,’ is now involved in recycling waste paper into useful products and organising afforestation drives from its proceeds.





Rebel Foods' 'Food for Good' initiative

In March, right after the nationwide lockdown was announced, India saw a mass exodus of migrant labourers across the country. Every person living from hand-to-mouth was rendered jobless in metro cities, with no food, water, or shelter.

Rebel Foods, popularised by its cloud kitchen brands, including Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, The Good Bowl, Oven Story, Sweet Truth, and others, immediately rose to the occasion to distribute meals among the migrant labourers.

The cloud kitchen chain is taking every effort to eliminate hunger among the underprivileged during such bleak times.

Cows at SRC Farms in Hooghly.

Hooghly-based SRC Farms is attempting to set an example in the dairy space by taking special care of its cattle’s health, comfort, and nutrition.





Founded by Harsh Bihani, Indranil Sen, Uma Shankar Rathi, and Ashok Chandak in 2012, the dairy farm is not only known for its fully mechanised, safe milk extraction and storage processes but also its environmentally-sound and animal-friendly engagements.





At present, SRC Farms houses over 400 cows and provides milk to 1,500 households in Kolkata.





Anita Kundu (Image: Twitter)

Indian mountaineer Anita Kundu will be awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 29. The mountaineer, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, will be honoured with the award in the ‘Land Adventure’ category.

Anita is the first woman to climb Mount Everest, Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, from both Nepal and China sides, and works as a sub-inspector of police in the state.