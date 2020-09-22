Sellers from Karigar, Saheli programmes clocked strong growth over pre-COVID period: Amazon India

By Press Trust of India|22nd Sep 2020
The initiative has enabled sellers from Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli to register 3.2X and 2.1X growth, respectively when compared to pre-COVID sales.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India on Monday said sellers from its Karigar and Saheli programmes witnessed significant growth as compared to pre-COVID sales under its 10-week 'Stand for Handmade' (SFH) initiative.


In July, Amazon India had announced offering a 100 percent SoA (Sell on Amazon) fee waiver for 10 weeks to help over 10 lakh artisans, weavers, and women entrepreneurs who are part of its Karigar and Saheli programmes on its platform.

"The initiative enabled sellers from Amazon Karigar (for weavers and artisans) and Amazon Saheli (for women entrepreneurs) to register 3.2X and 2.1X growth, respectively when compared to pre-COVID sales. 32 sellers crossed Rs 1 lakh in sales during the 10-week period while two sellers crossed Rs 1 crore in sales," Amazon India Director, MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and Seller Experience Pranav Bhasin told PTI.

He added that more than 200 new sellers joined the Karigar programme during the 10-week campaign.

Amazon India

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

From defence operations to ecommerce, how Amazon is coming up with job opportunities for military veterans
"The SFH initiative is part of our continuous efforts to help small businesses including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs to revive their business from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. With the festive season coming up, we remain focused on helping our sellers further accelerate and grow their business," he said.

Bhasin said the categories that witnessed the highest overall sales included apparel, grocery and home decor. Also, over 200 Karigar Saheli sellers witnessed sales for the first time as part of this initiative.


Karigar sellers saw their highest daily sales during the SFH initiative on Independence day (August 15), while Saheli sellers saw their highest daily sales on Prime day 2020 (August 6-7).


More than eight lakh artisans and weavers from Karigar programme and over 2.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Saheli programme participated in the SFH initiative.


Amazon India had also created a 'Stand for Handmade' storefront to help generate customer demand for the locally crafted, handmade products from Karigar and Saheli sellers.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Think Change India

These Indian teachers are braving multiple challenges to ensure their students continue to learn

Anju Ann Mathew

Kolkata woman in all praises as she risks life to rescue a fellow woman from molestation

Think Change India

In a first, Kolkata to get tram library

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Leadership talk with Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners; Ola Foods' bets on cloud kitchens and contactless delivery
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the Hinduja Foundation educates and empowers rural India

Anju Ann Mathew

Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Think Change India

In a first, Kolkata to get tram library

Press Trust of India

Water for Voiceless: This activist group distributes free water bowls to quench the searing thirst of animals

Aparajita Saxena

Kerala to house one of the first medical device parks in India

Press Trust of India

Five Indians on Schwab Foundation's 2020 list of social innovators

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details