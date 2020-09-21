Anand Mahindra gifts a tractor to a man who dug 3 km-long canal in Bihar

A few days ago, Laungi Bhuiyan single-handedly completed digging a three-kilometre long canal in the quaint village of Kothilawa located at Lahthua, Gaya.





The man spent 30 long years to carve the pathway to channel rainwater to the agricultural fields of the area. Recognising his hard work, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra gifted him a tractor, The Logical Indian reported.

Laungi being gifted a tractor. Image credit: Twitter

On September 19, 2020, the business magnet reposted and replied to a tweet about Bhuiyan by a journalist who had appealed to him to give a tractor to the man.





"We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor."





उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, a dealer for Mahindra told ANI,





“Anand Mahindra saw a tweet of Laungi Bhuiyan and said I will be fortunate to give him a tractor. Following this, the area office received a mail to gift Laungi a tractor.”





Anand again took to Twitter to confirm that Bhuiyan had received the tractor.





“You & your team are simply the best @hsikka1. Can't believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan—Bihar's 'CanalMan"—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well.”

You & your team are simply the best ⁦⁦@hsikka1⁩ Can’t believe I proposed gifting Laungi Bhuiyan—Bihar’s ‘CanalMan”—a tractor only yesterday morning & by late yesterday evening you had delivered it to him! Well done, & my gratitude to our dealer partner as well. pic.twitter.com/EFCBsrgPq2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

On receiving the tractor, Bhuiyan said that he had never dreamt of getting such a large gift and added, “I am very happy today.”





Kothilawa is known to be a village with frequent Maoist activities and is enveloped by dense jungles and hills. As farming is the only means of livelihood for most residents in the region, Bhuiyan wanted to ensure they earn an uninterrupted income.





Hence, he decided to dig the canal by himself. His determination and persistence were appreciated by many of the locals too.