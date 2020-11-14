From spreading menstruation awareness to celebrating a safe Diwali – top stories of this week

By Team SS|14th Nov 2020
This week, SocialStory talked about how to celebrate a safe Diwali amid the pandemic. We also saw stories of individuals spreading awareness about sustainable menstruation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

While the coronavirus pandemic is still casting its doom, the festival of lights Diwali brings respiratory challenges due to toxic gases that are released by celebratory firecrackers


However, it is heartening to see that many states have banned the use of crackers this Diwali, owing to the pandemic. So, this week, SocialStory listed a few tips to celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali.


Moreover, we also saw stories of women helping other women by spreading awareness about menstruation, and the stories of upskilling the underserved youth and employing them.


Here are the top stories of the week:

Celebrating a safe and healthy Diwali amidst COVID-19

Diwali

Image Credit: YS Design.

Every time a cracker is ignited, a slew of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides are released into the atmosphere. Not only does this harm the environment, but also human health.


With the coronavirus pandemic still active, the risk is only bound to increase. Keeping this in mind, the governments of Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, and Karnataka recently decided to ban the sale of conventional crackers during the festival.


However, this does not mean that people cannot embrace the festive spirit and indulge in revelry. SocialStory got in touch with a few experts to gather tips and insights on celebrating a safe and healthy Diwali.

ALSO READ

This Diwali, go ‘vocal for local’ with apparel and accessories from these women-led startups

Spreading awareness about sustainable menstrual products

Seema

50-year-old Seema Khandale.

Seema was always keen on giving back to the community. She wanted to be a productive member of society and a genuine force for progress. However, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, she was not able to put it into action. 


Realising that it is never too late, in 2015, she set up a non-governmental organisation called Ashay Social Group in Mumbai. Today, the NGO spreads awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment by undertaking a slew of activities – from upcycling old fabrics into cloth bags to introducing sustainable menstruation options. 

ALSO READ

Spinny announces 12 days menstrual leave for its women workforce

Paving the way for resilient communities through education and skill

bmSAY Foundation

Babar Mian and Shifali Mian, Co-founders, bmSAY Foundation.

As a popular adage goes – ‘Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.’ 


Babur Mian and Shefali Mian had exactly the same line of thought when they established bmSAY Foundation in 2020. The Srinagar-based non-governmental organisation enables underprivileged youth to obtain gainful employment through a slew of academic and skill development initiatives. 


The organisation believes in empowering people to become self-sustainable in the long run. Their endeavour is focused on fighting the underlying causes of poverty and paving the way for communities to lead a good standard of life. 

ALSO READ

This woman entrepreneur is helping homemakers in India achieve financial independence by upskilling them

Helping the migrant workforce find hyperlocal jobs in their hometowns

Atul Pratap singh

Atul Pratap Singh, founder

Founded by Atul Pratap Singh in July 2020, Jobsgaar aims to empower migrant workers — who returned home during the lockdown — by connecting them with the right employers in their cities, towns, or villages.


The to-be multilingual platform also assists everyone to explore and connect in their native language. At present, the website is available in three languages — English, Hindi, and Hinglish.


Due to the pandemic, Jobsgaar has extended its services to any job seeker, besides migrant workers, with the right qualifications. So far, it has helped about 6000 job seekers find jobs amidst the pandemic.

ALSO READ

How Thane-based Globalskill is helping blue-collar workers upskill and find employment through its app

Giving back to society by teaching disadvantaged rural women menstrual hygiene facts

Anitha Rao

A session with the students of Sacred Hearts Girls' High School

According to a 2014 report by the NGO Dasra, nearly 23 million girls drop out of school annually due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene management facilities like availability of sanitary napkins and logical awareness of menstruation. 


With such shocking statistics as a trigger, Anitha decided to lay the foundation to her efforts and started the NGO Sakriya in 2017. Through Sakriya, she reaches out to underprivileged women and children in Bangalore and remote villages across Karnataka and conducts awareness campaigns on menstrual hygiene and regularly distributes sanitary kits paid for from her own pocket.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy of Upekkha Catalyst talks about ‘Building Value SaaS Startups’

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna partners with Paytm to spread the joy with Diwali mithai

Anju Ann Mathew

Anonymous girl's Quora story on how she was kidnapped into prostitution

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Why gaming can be a massive job creator in India; Zomato raises $195 million
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

These 5 organisations are rescuing wildlife and endangered animals

Anju Ann Mathew

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy of Upekkha Catalyst talks about ‘Building Value SaaS Startups’

Anju Ann Mathew

Special education in India finds opportunity in adversity

Rachana Iyer

Children’s Day 2020: Looking at young crusaders inspiring peers to make a difference

Puja Marwaha

How this NGO’s training programme is delivering skills and preparing the youth in rural Bihar for the future

Sangita Srinivasa

How to celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali amidst COVID-19

Roshni Balaji