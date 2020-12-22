How the lockdown led to Dharma Mela, India’s first online gamified mela

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the informal sector, including artisans, artists, and others, who depend on product sales to make ends meet.





Enter Dharma Endeavours, a social enterprise that is working to connect India’s rural heart with its urban mind through technology and hoping to better the situation.





The enterprise is organising the Dharma Mela, India’s first online gamified fest on December 23, 24, and 25. The mela will host a spectrum of live events, virtual stalls, and ‘micro-stores’ on an ecommerce platform, showcasing artists, artisans, and their handmade products.





The event will be hosted by a virtual mascot, called ‘Kabuli.’ Visitors can ‘discover’ stalls, hidden giveaways, and directly chat with the brains behind the art.





At its core, the Dharma Mela aims to help artists and artisans affected by the pandemic through an innovative way to sell their products and strengthen their economic condition.

Representational image | Shutterstock

“Think of the Dharma Mela as your live online link to the heart of India. Her heart beats in her people: our diversity, our history, our culture. In the silent lockdown of Bangalore’s urban jungle, I was craving the vibrant energy of the ‘santhes’ I saw when I was living in the villages,” said Anupama Kalgudi, Founder and CEO of Dharma Endeavours.

“I wanted to bring that experience online. Traditional ‘santhes’ and melas are restricted by geography. Online ones don’t have to be,” she added.





Representatives from more than five states around India will be present at the online mela. These enterprises and their NGO counterparts provide rural employment for hundreds through crafts. The virtual events will have people from around India sharing inspiring stories of how they contributed to building the country.





Through its initiatives, Dharma Endeavours aims to increase the annual income of its rural and urban partners in crafts and tourism by at least 25 percent, thereby strengthening their economic security.





With a special focus on rural livelihoods, it works to build an ecosystem that curates online melas like this one to showcase the heritage of India, offline immersive rural travel experiences (Dharma Stays and Dharma Experiences), and an ecommerce repository of artists and artisans to showcase handmade in India products.