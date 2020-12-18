This wheelchair-bound man from Pulwama set up his own woodwork business; provides jobs to several others

By Think Change India|18th Dec 2020
After becoming paralysed due to a work mishap, Arshid Ahmad Wani started his own woodwork unit. At present, he is employing six people at his workshop.
While people with disabilities are now getting better opportunities to express themselves, a wheelchair-bound individual from Pulwama has set up his own woodwork business and is providing jobs to others as well.


A resident of Malpora, Pulwama, 34-year-old Arshid Ahmad Wani’s is life turned around during his stint as a carpenter. While working on the rooftop of a cowshed, he lost his balance and fell on the boulders, and heavily injured his legs. Though he made it through the treatment, his legs were paralysed and subsequently, he reeled into depression.


However, he decided not to give up and opened a woodwork unit. Although he faced a lot of financial troubles, at present, things have changed for better for Arshid.

"For some time, locals and a few relatives helped me. Later, I realised that I should apply for a loan, and thanks to the then Deputy Commissioner Pulwama — who appreciated my idea — and helped me in getting the loan through District Industries Centre (DIC)," Wani told ANI.

Atypical Advantage is India’s first hiring platform exclusively for people with disabilities
According to The New Indian Express, Mushtaq Ahmad, the District Social Welfare Officer, Pulwama, said, "He came here, and we provided him with a wheelchair. We are also giving him a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per month. We also assisted him to get a loan from DIC. He has established a unit. This is a message for physically handicapped people; If they need help, we will provide them."

So far, Arshid has managed to purchase all his machinery needed for woodworking. In fact, he has employed six people at his unit and is receiving several orders to make doors and windows.


Yawar Magray, an employee at Wani's unit, said, "They set up a unit with the help of DIC. We make doors and windows. Many others are also working here. We are getting employment because of him. I am thankful to DIC for helping him."


“I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore ways and means of starting their own ventures," he said.


Edited by Suman Singh

