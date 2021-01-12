Elon Musk donates $ 5 million to Khan Academy through Musk Foundation

By Anju Ann Mathew|12th Jan 2021
Salman Khan, Founder of Khan Academy, shared a ‘thank you’ video for Elon Musk’s contribution through his personal Twitter handle.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

World’s richest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently donated $5 million to non-profit educational platform Khan Academy through his Musk Foundation. Founder of Khan Academy, Salman Khan or Sal Khan, thanked the world-renowned billionaire for his donation through a video. He tweeted the same on his personal Twitter handle.

“I just want to give a huge shoutout to Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation for their incredibly generous support for Khan Academy,” Salman Khan shared in the video.

“This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. It will allow us to make the software and the practice that much more engaging for millions of students and teachers around the world,” he said in the video.

ALSO READ

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all? Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos' net worth

Khan Academy’s not-for-profit nature enables billions of students to access science and mathematics-based classes and content, which has especially been a boon in these difficult times. The content is created by a team of experts and is completely free for all students and teachers. Moreover, teachers also have access to a number of tools that can help identify gaps in their students’ understanding.

Khan further shared, “I view this type of investment as really foundational for us to be able to build a multi-generational institution, so that future Elon Musks of the world are also able to tap into their potential and help all of us up-level who we are as a civilisation.”


Musk’s philanthropy often has minimal fanfare. In fact, right after his initial shrug about becoming the world’s richest person, he had tweeted:


ALSO READ

How Khan Academy’s LearnStorm is engaging students in fun learning at home

He has donated about $257 million to the Musk Foundation.


The Foundation was started in 2002 by Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal. It provides support through grants for many causes, including renewable energy research and advocacy, human space exploration research and advocacy, paediatric research, science and engineering education and the development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IAS topper Anudeep Durishetty credits his success to Google and Youtube

Think Change India

Meet the 5 artists who are depicting social issues and driving change through their artworks

Urvi Jacob

Jharkhand teacher paints village walls with the alphabet to help students learn during the lockdown

Think Change India

Laxmi Agarwal’s story and how this Acid Attack Survivor has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
On everybody's mind: COVID-19 vaccines, Elon Musk’s Tesla and WhatsApp
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Jharkhand teacher paints village walls with the alphabet to help students learn during the lockdown

Think Change India

Odisha farmer develops sustainable irrigation system

Think Change India

[Survivor Series] I never want to work in a sericulture unit again

Chandramma

Meet the dog-lover from Bengaluru, who has rescued over 2,000 injured dogs

Anju Ann Mathew

From indies to birds, these organisations across India provide care for ailing and abandoned animals

Diya Koshy George

From a renowned octogenarian’s kind gesture to a t-shirt spreading hope – the top stories of the week

Team SS