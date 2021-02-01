Budget 2021: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP, 100 new Sainik Schools to be set up

By Press Trust of India|1st Feb 2021
A total of 100 new Sainik Schools will also be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.
Over 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened as per reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), which will help in handholding and mentoring other schools, according to the Union Budget for 2021-22 announced on Monday.


A total of 100 new Sainik Schools will also be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.

"More than 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened to include all components of the National Education Policy. They shall emerge as exemplar schools in their regions, handholding and mentoring other schools to achieve the ideals of the policy," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Making board exams easy, reduction of the curriculum to core concepts, replacement of 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure, and teaching up to at least class 5 in the mother tongue or a regional language, are among the many school education reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy, which was announced last year. This is the first Budget after the notification of the new NEP.


"A total of 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states," Sitharaman said.

Budget 2021: FM proposes central university in Leh, legislation on Higher Education Commission, details on NEP rollout

The Sainik Schools are a system of schools in India established and managed by the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence. There are over 30 Sainik Schools in the country at present.

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy will receive Rs 54,873.66 crore for the upcoming financial year as against Rs 59,845 crore last year.

The funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas saw an increase as the KVs have been issued Rs 6,800 crore for the upcoming financial year as compared to Rs 5,516 crore last year.


The Budget allocation to Navodaya Vidyalayas has been increased by Rs 500 crore. Last year, Rs 3,300 crore were allocated to Navodaya Vidyalayas while for this year, the funds have been raised to Rs 3,800 crore.


The mid-day meal scheme saw an increase of Rs 500 crore as the total allocation has been raised to Rs 11,500 crore from Rs 11,000 last year.

Edited by Megha Reddy

