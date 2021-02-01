Budget 2021: Social security benefits to be extended to platform and gig workers, says FM

The government on Monday said social security benefits would be extended to platform and gig workers.





Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig workers, and building and construction workers, among others.

A portal will be set up to collect info on gig and platform workers, building and construction workers, among others, to provide them with benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food, and others, Sitharaman said in her speech.

She noted that for the first time Code on Social Security Code 2020 has made provision for universalisation of social security for the entire workforce including gig and platform workers.





Gig and platform workers are those who are engaged by various ecommerce businesses, including Uber, OLA, Swiggy, and Zomato. These workers are not paid salaries and hence deprived of social security benefits such as provident fund, group insurance, and pension.





India has a total workforce of over 50 crore people, including 40 crore in the unorganised sector, which includes farm and rural workers.

The finance minister also noted labour reforms done by the government where majority of labour laws were categorised into four broad codes on wages, industrial relation, social security and occupational safety, and health and working conditions.

Sitharaman further informed that the one nation, one ration card plan is under implementation in 32 states and one union territory.





A central university will be set up in Leh, the finance minister said adding that 100 new Sainik Schools would be set up in partnership with NGOs and 15,000 schools will be strengthened as per National Education Policy Union Budget for 2021-22.





The government also proposes amending the apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth. Modalities are being worked out for a national research foundation for which Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked over five years, she said.









For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com