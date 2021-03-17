This doctor is treating patients at her clinic for Rs 10

Dr Noori Parveen is setting an example for the medical community by treating patients for just Rs 10 in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapah district. After completing her MBBS degree from a private medical college in Kadapah, she has been serving economically weaker families who are unable to afford medical care.





According to a report in Gulf News, Dr. Parveen hails from a middle-class family in Vijayawada. “I opened my clinic deliberately in a poor locality of Kadapah to be of use to the people who cannot afford expensive treatment,” Dr. Parveen told Gulf News. “I started my clinic even without informing my parents back home in Vijayawada. But when they came to know about my move and my decision to charge nominal fees they were immensely happy and blessed me”.





Dr Noori Parveen is treating patients at her clinic in Kadapah district for only Rs 10. Pic: EdexLive

Dr. Parveen says that her inspiration comes from her parents and the way she was raised. She says they instilled a spirit of social service in her. She says that they have adopted three orphans and are paying for their education.





At Dr. Parveen’s clinic, while outpatients pay Rs 10, she charges only Rs 50 a bed for in-patients. The “Rs 10 doctor” has become quite well-known in a city where private doctors can charge up to Rs 200 a visit.

She also started “Noor Charitable Trust” in memory of her grandfather to take up social work. Under this trust, she organised a community meal programme for the poor and the needy during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





According to Edxexlive, the clinic recently completed one year of operation. Today, the clinic has an OP room that turns into her bed at night.





It also has a lab, three patient beds and a pharmacy. When asked if it's possible to run the place on the meager fees and she says, "The commission I get from the medicines help, plus my parents extend their support whenever I need it."

She now plans to pursue a post-graduation in Psychology and to set up a multi-specialty hospital with a special focus on the underprivileged sections.