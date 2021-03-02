This former policeman is on a mission to save stray cattle

In India, we often see stray animals along the main roads that become victims of road accidents quite frequently. Moved by their plight, a former police signals officer is trying to making a difference.





Gobind Prasad Pattnaik is on a mission to save stray cattle. The 66-year-old man has set up a veterinary hospital, as well as an ashram in Odisha's Puri district for these animals.





Pattnaik manages the hospital, Sri Jagannath Go Seva Sansthan, set up in 2013, with his friends. It has an operation theatre, an intensive care unit, and an indoor treatment unit for about 18 types of cattle. It is staffed with veterinarians of the Government Veterinary Hospital, as well as those of private hospitals and clinics, who treat these animals free of cost.





However, the hospital was not enough, so Pattnaik wanted to set up a shelter. He approached a friend, who owned an agro-company on five acres in Chhaitana village under Puri Sadar block.

“Since the industry was shut down for some reasons, I requested him to allow me to open a cattle shelter there and he agreed Pattnaik told The New Indian Express. "After a few months, I opened Niladri Go Seva Ashram there, replete with permanent cowsheds.”

Gobind Prasad Pattanaik (Image: The New Indian Express)

However, after the shelter was destroyed by Cyclone Fani in 2019, Pattnaik spent about Rs 9 lakh from his savings on repairs and reconstruction. At present, the shelter houses about 74 types of cattle, including 26 bulls.

“The injured stray cattle that undergo treatment at Sri Jagannath Go Seva Sansthan are now brought here," said Pattnaik. "Along with nutritious fodder, the animals are given vitamins and veterinarians visit the ashram for regular check-ups of the animals. Efforts are now on to cultivate grass on the ashram land for meeting the feed needs of the cattle.”

Pattnaik meets the daily expenses of the ashram from his own pension. He gets help from his daughter, who takes care of a major portion of the monthly rent and recurring expenses. He visits the ashram daily and has also given names to many cattle residing there, reported The Logical Indian.

