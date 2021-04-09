Two brothers from Bihar develop a COVID-19 alert device; centre issues patent rights

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has got frontline workers and healthcare staff busy in hospitals as cases across the country have seen a significant rise in the past few weeks. At a time when India has seen over 13 million positive cases, two brothers from Patna, Bihar, have come up with a wearable device that can measure body temperature from a distance.





The two students — Arpit Kumar from Class XII and Abhijeet Kumar from Class X of the Bihar Bhawan Kilkari — have developed a ‘Contactless Temperature and Distance Measuring’ (CTDM) device in four months during the lockdown.

“Both Arpit and Abhijeet, who come from middle-class families of Patna, have set an example of technical excellence shown in developing this unique device. They have worked hard on the device that is now registered by the patent office of the central government," Jyoti Parihar, Director of the Kilkari, told The New Indian Express.

The CTDM claims to be an advanced miniature device that works on the principles of Infrared Sensitivity (IS), which measures the body temperature and the distance at which a person is standing.

Arpit and Abhijeet with the patent for their CTDM device (Image: The New Indian Express)

"As soon as someone with a high temperature above the normal level comes close to this device, the person wearing it will get an alert," Arpit explained.





The school has provided them with a scientific platform and other logistical support to complete this project. It also helped them register the device with the official agency, and the duo received the certification from the patent office in Mohali on March 5, 2021.

"This custom compact device (illustrates a badge) measures the surface temperature of a body and receives data processed through a micro-controller at mega 328P,” the duo said, as reported by The Logical Indian.

The siblings have also won awards, including the RICOH Sustainable Awards-2020 and the CSIR-CIASC-2020.

