From importing cryogenic containers to supply oxygen to recycling plastic wastes — the top Social Stories of the week

With an increasing shortage of oxygen cylinders amidst a raging second COVID-19 wave, the Tata Group stepped up to import cryogenic containers to transport oxygen to hospitals.





We also spoke to a German national — also known as Sudevi Maataji — who rescued over 20,000 cows in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.





We also celebrated Earth Day 2021 on April 22 and witnessed several stories of Jhatkaa, Ratan Tata’s slew of earth heroes, and Bhumi Pednekar pre-loved brand, among others.





Here are the top Social Stories this week:

Ratan Tata

The Tata Group on Tuesday announced it is importing cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen to ease the shortage in India amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PM Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of India is laudatory, and we, at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis here is one such effort to boost health infrastructure,” Tata Group had tweeted.

Dealing with numbers and all things finance, Karthik Gaggar was keen on investing in the tourism and art space. However, he did not find anything suitable.





He did the next best thing and went on to materialise his idea into a startup Rajasthan Studio. He launched it in 2018 as a one-stop place for tourists who wanted to experience Indian art forms.





“After extensive research and documentation for two years, I mapped out a concrete plan, shortlisted art forms, and selected about 15-20 master artisans and founded Rajasthan Studio with a vision to not only bring in travellers, art enthusiasts, and artists together but to also conserve the dying art forms of the country,” Kartik says.

Sudevi Maataji with a calf

Having witnessed the horrible sight of an injured calf, German National Friederike Bruning — popularly known as Sudevi Maataji — took it home to care of it. Thus began her journey, aiding abandoned, injured, and sick cows and calves. As the number of animals increased, Sudevi shifted to a bigger place on the outskirts of the village. Today, the Padma Shri awardee takes care of over 2,500 cows at the Radha Surabhi Gaushala in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.





At present, the gaushala houses about 2,500 cows. She says the healthy cows are sent to another big gaushala in Barsana near Mathura. They get between five and 15 new cases every day on average and have rescued more than 20,000 cows in the last 15 years.

Volunteers participate in a protest outside Town Hall in Bengaluru in September 2019.

Home to 235 species of birds, 400 species of insects, and 100 species of butterflies — the Hessarghatta area in Bengaluru is under threat as the plan to build a Film City looms large.





Environmentalists, activists, and concerned citizens have been vehemently opposing the move and have petitioned that the entire 5,010 acres of the lake bed be designated as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve.





Jhatkaa.org — a digital advocacy platform — is among those leading the campaign against the razing of the grasslands and the decimation of these species. Jhatkaa has successfully led numerous campaigns against key issues towards realising the ‘vision of a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable India.’

Bhumi Pednekar

In 2018, while Komal Hiranandani was pursuing her master’s at Cornell, she felt sustainability and sustainable efforts needed to be brought to the forefront. For the next three years, she and her husband Siddharth Sah worked on building SaltScout, which aims to make fashion eco-friendly, more accessible, and engaging for people.





Cut to three years later, this Earth Day, SaltScout launched Dolce Vee, a brand that focusses on pre-owned, or as the team calls it, ‘pre loved’ fashion, in association with Bhumi Pednekar. Today, actor and climate warrior Bhumi launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator. For the first time, when you buy a piece of pre-loved clothing, you will also be able to see the estimated water and carbon savings associated with it.

The founding team of Samudhyoga Waste Chakra

Single-use plastics, plastic packaging, and multi-layer packaging have become a growing concern over the years. While technology has advanced, it is yet to create a sustainable impact.





According to a report by Central Pollution Control Board, India generates over 3.3 million metric tons of plastic waste each year. While many plastic recycling units are not eco-friendly and produce harmful emissions, this Chennai startup is here to change that.





Established in 2019, Samudhyoga Waste Chakra uses advanced technology, which derives value out of solid and liquid waste in a decentralised, digitised, and decarbonised fashion.