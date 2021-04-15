Man dies on eve of birthday, giving a second chance at life to five people

By Think Change India|15th Apr 2021
22-year-old Anto was killed by a speeding car and his family has donated his organs to five recipients
The family of a 22-year-old man in Kerala, who was killed in a road accident, has donated his organs to five people, so they may have a second chance at a normal life. According to Mathrubhoomi, he was on his way to pick up his sister Josephine, who was working in a clothing store when he collided with a car. His sister only found out about the accident when she started walking home after Aksano failed to show up as promised.


Seeing a crowd gathered on the road, she was devastated to discover that it was her brother who had the accident.  He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital (GNCH) in Kollam.

His mother Mary and sisters Josephine and Cinsy then said that they would like to donate his organs. A report in the New Indian Express says that the case was referred to ‘Mrithasanjeevani’, the state government’s organ donor programme.

Anto

22-year-old Anto died one day short of his 23rd birthday in a road accident. His organs were donated to five people to save their lives

The harvesting was done by a team from Mrithsanjeevani’s state nodal officer Dr Noble Gracious, transplant procurement manager of GMCH Dr Anil Satyadas, anaesthetist Dr Jayachandran, transplant coordinators P V Aneesh and S L Vinod Kumar.


His kidneys were transplanted to two patients --  Rohit Mathew, and Subeeshat the GMCH. Aksano’s heart valves were transplanted to the patients of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology hospital and his liver was transplanted to a patient of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. Aksano’s body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.


Aksano is survived by his mother and siblings and the family live in a rented house. After his father passed awar, Aksano was working as an electrician and fishworker for an income. He was buried one day before what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

