Three Indian innovators selected in global platform Fashion for Good’s third cohort

Global Innovation Platform Fashion for Good has announced the names of the 10 innovators selected to participate in the third batch of their South Asia Innovation Programme. The finalists represent eight countries across the region including India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.





In a media release, Katrin Ley, Managing Director, Fashion for Good said, “After five months of rigorous scouting and screening, we’ve selected innovators across multiple cutting-edge technologies and from three new countries, further expanding our footprint in the South East Asia region. Collaborating with our global network of partners, we’re excited to help this group of innovators to scale their solutions and further drive the transformation across the fashion supply chain.”





Innovations in the new batch include material solutions such as leather alternatives from mycelium and technologies that are creating biopolymers from locally sourced jute and cassava, are native to the region and can be a viable alternative to plastic. Other game-changing technologies include inks produced from greenhouse gas emissions, innovations in dyeing and finishing, dyes from waste from the tea industry, inspection technologies and innovations in wastewater treatment.





Source: Shutterstock

The third batch of innovators joining the South Asia Innovation Programme are:

Aquaporin (Denmark), Chlorohemp Agrotech (India), Demeta (France), Deven Supercriticals (India), Graviky Labs (India), GreenHope (Singapore), MYCL (Indonesia), Quantum Polychemics (Bangladesh), t-hues (Sri Lanka) and Wise Eye (Hongkong).





The innovators will receive focussed support from Fashion for Good through the nine-month programme. In addition to impact assessment, the participants will work closely with Fashion for Good’s network of global

partners on pilot projects and implementation activities, developing their path to scale their technologies within the value chain.





The South Asia Innovation Programme was launched in January 2020 and has already made significant strides engaging nine regional and global corporate partners and driving pilot and implementation projects in the region with the first two batches of innovators and prominent brands and manufacturers.





Fashion for Good focuses on helping scale technologies that can impact the fashion industry. It connects brands, producers, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, innovators and funders to work together in their shared ambition to make the fashion industry a force for good.