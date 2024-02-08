Menu
Women Empowerment

BNP Paribas partners with Nasscom Foundation to empower 300 women students from marginalised backgrounds

BNP Paribas has partnered with Nasscom Foundation for technical skilling of women engineering graduates from Tier-II and Tier-III colleges in Bengaluru, Tumakur, Mumbai, and Pune.

Rekha Balakrishnan1570 Stories
BNP Paribas partners with Nasscom Foundation to empower 300 women students from marginalised backgrounds

Thursday February 08, 2024,

2 min Read

Financial institution BNP Paribas has partnered with Nasscom Foundation to train over 300 engineering women graduates.

The move to bridge the digital skill gap is being done through an employment-linked training project called Skill Development for marginalised young women towards employment, said a press release.

Marking the first year since its launch, this hybrid programme has been designed for technical skilling of engineering graduates from Tier-II and Tier-III colleges in Bengaluru, Tumakur, Mumbai, and Pune.

Students from select colleges are trained on a range of technical skills. These include Python developer and data analytics and soft skills including (verbal/non-verbal reasoning, numerical aptitude, logical reasoning, business etiquette, problem solving, time management, customer orientation and interview skills.

The women are also provided with opportunities to secure job offers through placement drives and job fairs conducted by Nasscom Foundation. A large percentage of these students, who are in the age group of 18-25 years, have already been placed with companies like IBM, CGI, Unisoft, and others.

“Women’s empowerment has been identified as key lever to a Viksit Bharat by the Government of India. Through this partnership, we aim to deepen access to technology skills for economically weaker sections, thereby enabling improved and more inclusive livelihoods in India's digital economy,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO and Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India.

“Aligned with the government's Skill India Mission, Nasscom Foundation is dedicated to advancing the skills of the youth and fostering equal opportunities for all. In our partnership with BNP Paribas, we are committed to train 300 dynamic young women in tech, empowering them with future-ready competencies that align with the dynamic needs of the job market,” said Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

Edited by Megha Reddy

