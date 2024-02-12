Green Pencil Foundation launches campaign to combat air pollution

The Green Pencil Foundation has launched "Pollution Se Azaadi" campaign to combat air pollution across India.

Starting from Gurugram, the campaign will be expanded to cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Chandigarh.





Sandy Khanda, Co-founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, said the aim is to combine grassroots efforts with government policy to achieve a net-zero future. In a statement, he emphasised that a collaborative strategy can help in bringing change for a more sustainable future.





The campaign’s goal is to advocate for better public policies that encourage public transportation to lower carbon emissions, relieve traffic congestion, and, eventually, improve air quality. It looks to actively engage people in public spaces through volunteers, encouraging them to use public transport and bikes for a sustainable future.

Through these community-driven initiatives, the foundation plans to get support for improved public transport policies and create safer roads for cyclists. By involving everyone in this effort, the organisation hopes to fight air pollution effectively.





Gaurav Kumar, Co-founder of Green Pencil Foundation, also advocates for the fundamental human right to clean air, noting in a statement that the campaign's core goal is to "seek freedom from air pollution."





On the same lines, highlighting that India is among the only few countries in the world on track to fulfil its climate pledges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently proposed to host the UN climate conference in 2028 and also launched a 'Green Credit Initiative' focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.

At the UN Climate Conference (COP28), the prime minister said rich nations should completely reduce their carbon footprint before 2050 and give all developing countries their fair share in the global carbon budget. He also asked countries to deliver concrete plans to help developing countries combat climate change at COP28.

Established in 2019, the Green Pencil Foundation is a non-profit organisation working towards empowering disadvantaged students by offering them a high-quality education. It also raised awareness about both environmental and mental health issues.