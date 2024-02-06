Medulance launches healthcare academy for training, upskilling

Emergency medical service provider Medulance has launched ‘Medulance Healthcare Academy’, to provide emergency medical training through courses designed to train high-quality healthcare professionals.

According to a press statement, the courses include those for emergency medical technicians, home health aid, healthcare hygiene and housekeeping aid, advanced life support, and basic and advanced first aid training. The launch event was done in collaboration with the children of the Robin Hood Army on the occasion of Republic Day.

The academy will feature expert instructors, state-of-the-art facilities, a comprehensive curriculum, hands-on training, and employment opportunities.

The press note added that the initiative will also generate career opportunities for graduates of the Medulance Healthcare Academy, as they will have the exclusive opportunity to join the Medulance team.

The collaboration with Robin Hood Army, a volunteer-based NGO aims to generate employment opportunities for the Indian youth. The academy will offer upskilling for workers in the healthcare sector like ASHA workers, NGO volunteers, civil defense workers, and community workers. The academy plans to train around 100 students under this programme, aiming to create more employment opportunities in the next 18 months.

“We envision a future where we transcend the boundaries of emergency care, evolving into a comprehensive brand that leads the way in assisted living. As we extend our commitment, we envision not only being a trusted name in emergency services but also offering unparalleled diagnostics, on-call assistance for all health issues, telemedicine services, dedicated elderly care, and establishing a hospital of our own," Ravjot Arora, Co-Founder, Medulance Healthcare, said.