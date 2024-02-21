Menu
News

Urban Company customises app to make it convenient for visually impaired persons

On-demand home service provider Urban Company has updated its app to make it convenient for visually impaired persons to book services and communicate with service professionals.

Press Trust of India8592 Stories
Wednesday February 21, 2024,

1 min Read

On-demand home service provider ﻿Urban Company﻿ has updated its app to make it convenient for visually impaired persons to book services.

The update works with 'Voice Over' on iOS and 'TalkBack' on Android, commonly used screen reading software by persons with visual impairment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are focused on ensuring a seamless experience for all our customers, including visually impaired individuals. Our new app update will hopefully make it easy for them to book services on Urban Company and communicate seamlessly with their service professionals," said Urban Company Co-founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Raghav Chandra.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

