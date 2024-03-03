CavinKare, Ability Foundation honours achievers with disabilities

FMCG major CavinKare in partnership with Ability Foundation has honoured five disabled achievers, from across the country, as part of its 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards 2024 at an event held in Chennai.

According to a press release, the annual award property has brought to the limelight the exemplary achievements of disabled individuals from diverse fields.

These include:

CavinKare Ability Special Recognition Award

Dr Ketna L Mehta – A paragliding accident in 1995 resulted in a spinal injury and left her needing long-term rehabilitation. She established the Nina Foundation in 2001 to enhance the quality of life in all aspects for those with spinal cord injury. From home-based and virtual rehabilitation services and mentorship to awareness drives and outbound programmes, Nina Foundation works to enable a life of dignity for everyone.

CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence

Vidhya Y is the founder of Vision Empower, which works to equip and encourage children with visual impairment to pursue STEM education in school. The organisation works with partners to create accessible content, instruction kits and technologies to assist the teaching and learning of STEM in schools. she decided that she would not look for jobs anymore. She would create them.

CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards

Vinayana Khurana - New Delhi

Vinayana Khurana is an author, poet, blogger and research scholar whose writings are effective messages aimed at removing stereotypes and creating inclusivity.

Aishwarya T V- Secunderabad, Telangana

Aishwarya is an artist, scriptwriter, counsellor, entrepreneur. When a brain tumour robbed her of her eyesight while studying for a degree in mass communication, she discovered screen readers was life-changing and during her work in rehabilitation at L V Prasad Eye Institute, she worked on awareness audio and then directed video films. Rekindling her interest in art, Aishwarya focussed on making it tactile and accessible.

Chhonzin Angmo - New Delhi

Born in a small village in Himachal Pradesh, Angmo gradually lost her vision over a four-month period. Navigating the challenges of moving away from home to complete her schooling, the world opened up when she entered university. From winning medals, performances at the state and national level in kabaddi, swimming and marathon events to playing cricket and football, Chhonzin has made a mark everywhere. She has scaled Mount Kanamo peak (19,635 ft) and Mount Kang Yatsae 2 (20,459 ft) in addition to the Siachen glacier.

The recipients of this year's awards were carefully selected by a panel of Jury members that included Madhan Karky-Lyricist and Screenwriter, KV Ramani-Chancellor, Sai University, Bharat Bala-Filmmaker, Suresh Raman- Head, Operations, Tata Consultancy Services, Lata Murugan- Former HOD of Direction, LV Prasad College of Media Studies.

Commenting on the occasion, CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKarePvt. Ltd. said, “ Every year the achievers have shown the world their exceptional ability to conquer challenges and break barriers with ease. We are happy to have played a small role in their remarkable journey, by being a platform that brings them into a well-deserved limelight. I congratulate the winners and thank them for inspiring us to push us above and beyond.”