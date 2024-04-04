Vision Karnataka Foundation and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited have announced a partnership that aims to leverage over 50,000 digital service centres to ensure comprehensive rural coverage in all 6,000 gram panchayats across the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to this effect to provide solutions including Aadhaar, PAN card, and passport services.

CSC e-Governance Service India Limited is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to oversee the implementation of the Common Services Centres Scheme.

The Common Services Centres (CSC) form the backbone of the Digital India programme, fostering a digitally and financially inclusive society. They serve as crucial access points for delivery of digital services to India's rural communities.

According to a press statement, this collaboration will reach out to 5 lakh youth in the state. The initiative will offer 100% rural penetration of gram panchayats with solutions and self-employment opportunities. In the process, it will leverage Grameen e-stores, supporting renowned brands like CROMA, and provide access to over 900 bankable detailed project proposals for aiding rural youth in securing easy finance and setting up micro businesses.

The statement also said that the purpose is to drive mass entrepreneurship promotion and aid tech-driven social innovations, especially across the agri-business corridor developed by Vision Karnataka Foundation (VKF).

Kishor Jagirdar, President of Vision Karnataka Foundation, said, "The synergy between VKF and CSC SPV represents a monumental step towards engineering social change and promoting rural entrepreneurship across Karnataka. By combining our strengths, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem of opportunities for the rural youth, ensuring their active participation in India's growth story.”