Closer relationships with family members are associated with higher levels of mental wellbeing, including improved social self and cognitive functioning, according to a report by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, Krea University.

The report titled 'Family Closeness and Mental Wellbeing of the Internet-Enabled Young Adults in India' provides insights into the intricate relationship between family dynamics and mental wellbeing among young adults in India.

The report draws on data from the Global Mind Project and is based on data from 62,832 respondents across 36 states and union territories collected between January 2022 and August 2023.

Together with the centre’s earlier research, the report points to the need to understand the contributing risk factors for mental health, which can inform preventive strategies that can be adopted by parents, schools and policymakers.

Here are some of the findings of the report:

* Mental wellbeing scores are 27% higher for all adults and 25% higher for young adults with close family relationships, with social self scores are 28% and 23% higher, while cognition scores are 22% and 19% higher, respectively.

* Young adults, especially English speakers, report significantly lower family closeness compared to older adults, highlighting a culture-mediated decline in family closeness among younger generations.

* Family closeness impacts the mental wellbeing of young adults twice as much as income, with mental health quotient (MHQ) scores dropping by 6.5% with each decrease in family closeness, regardless of the income level.

* Hindi-speaking young adults have a 6% higher average MHQ score than English-speaking young adults, despite lower income levels, due to significantly higher family closeness (78% vs. 44%).

* The diminished family closeness among young adults, influenced by cultural and environmental factors, particularly among English speakers, significantly impairs their mental wellbeing, social self, and cognition, thereby impacting their potential and economic prospects.

* Altogether, young adults with a family income of Rs 1 lakh or less but with close family relationships had better mental wellbeing than those with a family income of Rs 10 lakh or more who were not close to their family.

"While increasing income levels is crucial, our findings highlight that family closeness plays an out-sized role in contributing to mental wellbeing among the youth. The differences between language groups point to a generational decline in family closeness that may be cultural in nature and to the potential negative consequences of trading off family closeness for income," said Dr Shailender Swaminathan, Director, Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, India.

"Acknowledging and understanding the possible role of culture (language) and the environment on the strength of family relationships may be key to fully leveraging the potential of India's younger generation,” he added.